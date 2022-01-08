CHESANING — Chesaning’s boys basketball team stayed perfect in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a 64-55 victory over Montrose Friday night.
Evan List led the Indians (5-2, 4-0) with 16 points and four rebounds. Mason Struck had 15 points and Reese Greenfelder added 13. Eli Escamilla had five steals and four assists.
“We thought we did a nice job tonight against a very quick and physical Mt. Morris team,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “They are always well coached and we know we are in for a battle every time we play.”
Brent Wofford and Jimmie Smith had 13 points apiece for the Panthers.
CHESANING SCORING: List 16 points, Struck 15, Greenfelder 13, Lucas Powell 8, Tyler Sager 6, Eli Escamilla 5, Brady Coon 1.
Durand 61, Montrose 45
DURAND — Gabe Lynn scored 21 points and Durand evened its league record with a 61-45 victory Friday over Montrose.
Austin Kelley added 12 points for the Railroaders (4-2, 2-2 MMAC). Durand ran out to 37-13 lead at halftime, thanks mostly to a 21-7 scoring edge in the second quarter.
Mason Pancheck grabbed 10 rebounds for Durand. Lynn had six boards and four steals, while Kelley added four assists and five rebounds. Alex Bruni had six steals.
Evan Hockey led Montrose with 12 points.
DURAND SCORING: Kelley 4 3-6 12, Bruni 3 0-0 6, Lynn 9 1-1 21, Markell Tate 1 0-0 2, Pancheck 3 0-1 6, Jaxon Smith 3 0-0 7, Evan Samson 2 0-0 4, Dylan McDonald 0 3-7 3. Totals 26 7-15 61.
MONTROSE: Hockey 4 2-4 12. Totals 15 8-18 45.
Morrice 60, Burton Atherton 34
MORRICE — Aaron Davis scored 19 points and Morrice cruised past Burton Atherton 60-34 Friday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Drew McGowan had a double-double for the Orioles (2-3, 1-2 Genesee Area Conference), scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Brandon Buchanan added 12 points and eight boards.
Morrice won for the first time since beating Vestaburg 49-33 in its opener Dec. 7.
Remiel Clausell accounted for most of Atherton’s offense, scoring 25 points.
MORRICE SCORING: Davis 8 2-4 19, Luke Dutcher 3 0-0 7, Jonah Mosher 1 0-0 2, Drew McGowan 5 0-0 10, Caden Binkley 1 0-0 2, Buchanan 5 2-3 12, Brett McGowan 3 0-0 8. Totals 26 4-7 60.
ATHERTON: Clausell 11 3-3 25. Totals 15 4-5 34.
Byron 42, LakeVille 34
BYRON — James Miller’s 16-point, 13-rebound double-double helped Byron survive Otisville LakeVille 42-34 Friday.
The Eagles played without coach Matt Brown (COVID-19) and lost juniors Jalen Branch and Trevor Ritter to injuries in the first half. Justin Frye added 11 points and four rebounds for the Eagles (2-3, 2-1 MMAC).
“I was happy to hear my team was able to earn another win tonight without me and I look forward to being back in the gym with them next week,” Brown said via email.
BYRON SCORING: Frye 11 points, Miller 16, Caden Aldrich 4, Nathan Erdman 9, Branch 2. Totals 13 14-30 42.
Perry 53, Lansing Christian 48
PERRY — Jack Lamb and Cody Swain helped Perry get back in the win column after two straight losses as the Ramblers downed Lansing Christian 53-48 Friday.
Lamb had 18 points and four steals, while Swain recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Colton Sanderson chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds and swatted four blocks. Blake Lantis scored four points with 15 rebounds.
Perry improved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
Corunna 72, Clio 27
CORUNNA — Tarick Bower scored 17 points, Dylan Quirk scored 14 and Logan Roka added 12 to lead Corunna past Clio, 72-27 Friday.
The victory lifted the Cavaliers to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Clio fell to 0-5 and 0-3.
Peyton Termeer scored nine points for Corunna. Quirk had seven rebounds, while Jaden Edington had six boards and four steals. Zach Pickler also had six rebounds. Logan Roka had four assists.
CORUNNA SCORING: Carson Reed 1 2-2 5, Logan Roka 4 0-0 12, Wyatt Bower 2 0-0 4, Dylan Quirk 7 0-1 14, Tarick Bower 7 0-1 17, Peyton Termeer 1 4-4 7, Zach Pickler 1 2-2 4, Jaden Edington 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 10-13 72.
Lake Fenton 74, Owosso 42
FENTON TWP. — Lake Fenton handed Owosso its 31st straight loss, 74-42 Friday night.
Chrishaun Bates scored 10 points for Owosso (0-5, 0-2 Flint Metro League Stars). Isaac Williams and Seth Hintz both came off the bench to score six points apiece.
The Blue Devils improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in the Flint Metro Stars.
