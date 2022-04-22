LANSING — Lansing Catholic handed Ovid-Elsie its first loss of the season 4-2 Thursday despite goals by Caitlyn Walter and Evalyn Cole.
Ava Bates made 14 saves for the Marauders. Lansing Catholic outshot O-E 18-8.
The Panthers scored two goals in the first six minutes and made it 3-0 just before halftime.
Ovid-Elsie scored both of its goals in the second half. Walter scored with 10 minutes left on an assist by Genevieve Hills. Cole scored with two minutes left off an assist from Walter.
“Overall, I was quite pleased with our performance tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “Lansing Catholic jumped on us early with two goals in the first six minutes, not because we were flat but because we were nervous. They are a high-quality opponent.”
Byron 3, Montrose 3
BYRON — Pearl Schmidt scored on a penalty kick with 6 minutes, 23 seconds left and Byron captured a 3-3 tie with Montrose Thursday.
Juul Haartmans scored twice for Byron, both in the second half.
Montrose led 1-0 at halftime after scoring with 2:46 left before intermission.
Schmidt assisted Haartmans in the first two minutes of the second half. Haartmans then tied the game at 2 with an unassisted goal with 22:50 remaining. Montrose took a 3-2 lead with 10:09 showing on the clock.
Amber Snow made five saves for the Eagles.
Goodrich 6, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Goodrich defeated Corunna 6-0 Thursday despite a strong start by the Cavaliers.
“We frustrated the Martians for the first 20 minutes, holding them scoreless with a staunch defensive effort led by sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Karanja,” Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka said.
Corunna trailed 2-0 at halftime before Goodrich tacked on four goals in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.