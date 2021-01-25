NEW LOTHROP — Will Muron has been Mr. Everything for New Lothrop’s football team.
Muron and his teammates captured the third state football title in school history Saturday, defeating Traverse City St. Francis, 42-35.
Muron scored on a 27-yard touchdown run on the Hornets’ second play from scrimmage to give New Lothrop a 6-0 lead. He added an interception and six tackles as the Hornets finished an 11-0 season at Ford Field in Detroit.
“When I hit my first touchdown, I knew everyone was off and going,” Muron said Saturday.
The undefeated season — the first for head coach Clint Galvas in his 12 seasons at New Lothrop — is something the team can take pride in for a long time, the senior said.
“We had always came up short and we always had that one (loss) that we didn’t want to see,” Muron said. “But seeing that zero there, it’s great.”
Muron, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back/strong safety, was a standout on both sides of the football this season. Muron also was a starting running back on the Hornets’ 2018 state title team.
Entering the game against St. Francis, the fleet-footed senior led New Lothrop in rushing with 798 yards and eight touchdowns (16.0 yards per carry average), and in receiving, with 25 receptions for 605 yards and 10 scores (24.2 yards per catch).
Muron, a first-team Associated Press All-State defensive back, also had 44 tackles and three interceptions. He had two punt return touchdowns and one kickoff return TD.
Galvas said Muron, the fastest player on the Hornets’ roster, is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Galvas said he rivals former New Lothrop players Aidan Harrison and Amari Coleman, who both went on to play Division 1 college football at Missouri and Central Michigan, respectively, in his speed.
“He’s a state champion in the (400 relay in track),” Galvas said. “One thing about Will is his explosion. Once he gets up to speed — it’s a one step kind of thing, similar to Amari, he’s very quick in that regard. He can get up to top end very quickly. And I think that is what really makes him dangerous. He’s got great vision and sets up his blocks very well.”
Muron is just as good defensively, too, Galvas said.
“He’s an All-Stater on defense and he led our team in tackles (12) this past week in the semifinals and he also had a pick, a big interception for us and had two pass break-ups,” Galvas said. “He’s definitely over-looked a little bit on the defensive side just because of how special he is when the ball is in his hands.”
Muron had nearly went over 100 yards rushing and receiving in the two previous playoff games. In the semifinals, a 36-21 win over Schoolcraft, Muron ran for 145 yards on 16 carries and also had 95 receiving yards and three TDs on three catches. In New Lothrop’s 41-7 regional championship win over Detroit Loyola, Muron rushed for 105 yards on 10 carries with a TD and also had seven catches for 130 yards and a score.
Muron downplayed the eye-popping numbers.
“Everybody has played a big part,” he said. “Everybody has made some big plays.”
New Lothrop trailed 7-0 to Schoolcraft when Muron came up with several big plays in the midst of a 24-point second quarter. He had a 34-yard jet sweep to the Eagles’ 22 that set up Cam Orr’s 2-yard TD run, then had an interception that foiled Schoolcraft’s next drive. He caught a 63-yard TD on a screen pass and added a 17-yard TD catch with a half-second left in the half.
The interception turned into a momentum changer, as New Lothrop was up only 8-7 at the time.
“I just remember the guy running a post — just like they ran the last couple of times,” Muron said. “I said, ‘I know he’s going to throw it.’ I just watched the quarterback’s eyes, just tracked him the entire time and I just ran in front of it.”
Muron also had another touchdown grab in the second half to help the Hornets cruise past No. 4 Schoolcraft and All-State quarterback Alex Thole.
In track and field, Muron ran the second leg on New Lothrop’s state championship 400 relay team as a sophomore. Other members of that 2019 state title contingent in Division 3 were Carson Mulcahy, Trevor Bishop and Harrison. They ran 43.34 seconds.
Muron also joined forces with the same three runners to place second in the 800 relay (in 1:30.26). Muron also finished 14th in the state in the 100 dash.
He said he has not decided what college he will attend or what his major will be. Muron said he would play football or run track and field, depending on the offer.
“I get the right deal, I’d definitely consider playing football and same thing with track, if I got the right deal and the right kind of potential I might do that too,” Muron said.
