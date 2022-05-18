CHESANING — Tyler Sager pitched his fifth consecutive no-hitter — though it was only three innings — as Chesaning swept Mt. Morris, 16-0 and 13-1 to remain unbeaten in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Monday.
Sager’s no-hit performance came in the first game. Sager struck out eight of the nine batters he faced with no walks, improving to 7-0 for the season.
Chesaning (18-3-1 overall, 10-0 MMAC) got three hits and three RBIs from Nash Wendling. Lucas Rumisek and Brady Sager each batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Logan Fulk had one hit and three RBIs.
Brady Sager, Logan Fulk and Eli Escamilla pitched for the Indians in Game 2.
Escamilla and Fulk each batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs. One of Fulk’s hits was a home run. Brady Sager also drove in three runs.
Chesaning hosts New Lothrop Thursday in a doubleheader featuring MMAC unbeatens.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaryd finishes 15-0 in regular season
DAVISON — Lilly Skaryd completed an unbeaten season at No. 1 singles in Chesaning’s 6-2 loss Tuesday to Davison.
The Indians completed its dual-meet schedule at 8-4-1. Alyssa Crane and Katie Diener also won for the Indians at No. 3 doubles.
Skaryd, now 15-0, became the first girl in Chesaning history to finish the regular season with an unbeaten record.
