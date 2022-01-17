FENTON —Junior Grant Kerry took home four medals (top eight finishes) and Corunna finished seventh at the Greater Genesee County Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Fenton High School.
The Cavaliers scored 158 points.
Owosso finished eighth out of 12 teams with 128 points.
Grand Blanc won the meet with 478 points. Next came Fenton (334), Flint Powers Catholic (248), Davison (209), Swartz Creek/Flushing (180) and Brandon (161).
Kerry anchored Corunna’s 200 freestyle relay team which finished third in 1:38.38. Joining forces with Kerry were Ayden Henry, Caden Earl and Dante Dunkin.
Kerry also swam fourth in the 50 free in 23.07. Owosso’s Alex Binger finished seventh in 24.36.
Corunna placed fifth in the 400 free relay as Henry, Lukas Homola, Kerry and Dunkin touched out in 3:50.94.
Owosso was sixth in 3:54.76 with Tyler Sheldon, Blake Binger, Peyton Dwyer and Alex Binger.
Dunkin placed sixth for Corunna in the 100 breaststroke. He stopped the watches in 1:12.31.
Kerry was seventh in the 100 free (53.37).
Owosso placed fifth in the 200 free relay (1:43.08) with Dwyer, Brennen Baran, Blake Binger and Alex Binger.
Trojan Blake Binger swam seventh in the 500 free (5:58.01).
Corunna’s Homola, Sully Martin, Earl and Cole Binger placed seventh in the 200 medley relay (2:07.25).
Owosso was eighth in 2:08.52 with Liam McGraw, Evan Livingston, Sheldon and Baran.
Owosso’s Blake Binger finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle
