EAST LANSING — Lansing Catholic topped Mason by 19 strokes to win Wednesday’s meet at Forest Akers East, which also included Byron.
The Cougars totaled 177 strokes, besting the Bulldogs (196) and the Eagles (224).
Byron was led by MaryAnn Montgomery, who shot 42. Jana L’Esperance (56), Cera McDonough (63) and Brooklyn Durand (63) rounded out Byron’s scorecard.
