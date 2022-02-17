CASS CITY — New Lothrop’s wrestling squad cruised to its 22nd straight team regional championship Wednesday.
The Hornets, ranked No. 2 in the Division 4 state poll, opened with a 74-6 regional semifinal win over Cass City.
New Lothrop then conquered Brown City, 67-12.
Up next are the state quarterfinals Feb. 25 at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center. The state semifinals and finals are slated for Feb. 26.
Pin winners for New Lothrop in the regional semifinals were Leo Bauman (112 pounds), Daven Lockwood (119), Dalton Birchmeier (130), Parker Noonan (135), Evan Keelean (140), Dominic Casciano (152), Joseph Torres (171), Cooper Symons (189) and Isiah Pasik (285). Caleb Sharp won by technical fall at 125 and Grayson Orr won by decision at 215.
The Hornets received pins from Blake Wendling (103), Bauman, Keelean, Jack Kulhanek (145), Casciano, Alex Mulcahy (189) and Orr in the regional championship triumph. Colton Symons won by major decision at 160 and Brady Gross won by decision at 171.
Alma 66, Corunna 12
ALMA — Alma turned back Corunna 66-12 in a Division 3 regional semifinal Wednesday at Alma High School.
The Panthers went on to defeat Portland 51-20 in the regional finals.
Portland downed Remus Chippewa Hills 65-18 it its regional semifinal.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Laingsburg 63, Potterville 31
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg used one of its best defensive efforts of the season to defeat Potterville 63-31, Wednesday.
The 31 points allowed were the Wolfpack’s second-best effort of the season. They allowed 27 against Portland St. Patrick earlier this season.
Zander Woodruff scored 16 points for Laingsburg (8-5, 8-3 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Jacob Essenberg scored 14, while Eli Woodruff and Brayden Thomas each scored eight.
Potterville (6-6, 8-7) got 10 points from Spencer Fedewa.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Lothrop 46, Hanover-Horton 25
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop defeated Hanover-Horton 46-25 in a Coaches vs. Cancer benefit game.
“One of our seniors, Maddie Wheeler, organized a Coaches vs. Cancer night on her own,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “Our community raised money to be donated to the American Cancer Society. Our girls wore special pink uniforms with the name of a family member, relative or friend who has battled cancer and that’s who they played for.”
Alexis Miller scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Hornets (13-4). She was 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Ashlyn Orr had eight points and six rebounds. Lily Bruff scored seven points with four steals.
Hanover-Horton fell to 4-13.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 0-1 7, Marissa Rombach 1 0-0 3, Yates 0 2-2 2, Maddie Eustace 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Orr 4 0-0 8, Alexis Miller 6 4-4 19, Madison Wheeler 2 0-4 5, Hannah Beaucamp 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 6-13 46.
Perry 46, Byron 43
PERRY — Bailey Cramer scored 13 points to lead Perry past Byron 46-43 Wednesday.
Abigail Cochrane scored 10 points for the Ramblers (4-15). Grace O’Neill added nine points.
Byron (3-13) was led by 13-point scorers Haylee Schott and Reese Forgie. Schott had a double-double, pulling down 12 rebounds. Forgie also had eight rebounds and five steals. Mya Foster scored seven points.
PERRY SCORING: Grace Knickerbocker 1 2-4 4, Grace O’Neill 3 1-2 9, Jadyn Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chloe Douglas 1 0-0 3, Abigail Cochrane 4 2-5 10, Bailey Cramer 4 5-6 13, Jaden Chamberlain 2 0-0 4, Lorraine Tharnich 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 11-19 46.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Seigle 0 0-2 0, Hailee Lang 1 0-0 2, Kierra Conlen 1 1-2 3, Ashley Nixon 0 1-7 0, Mya Foster 3 0-0 7, Reese Forgie 5 2-7 13, Haylee Schott 4 5-8 13, Jordan Huhn 1 1-1 4. Totals 15 10-27 43.
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Harden breaks O-E school record
ST. JOHNS — Ovid-Elsie senior Sam Harden set a varsity boys swim record Tuesday for the Marauders during a double dual meet against St. Johns and DeWitt.
Harden clocked a school-record time in the 100-yard breaststroke of 1 minute, 6.03 seconds. Harden’s performance eclipsed the school record held by Steve Huffman since 1985.
