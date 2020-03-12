LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is limiting spectators for the winter postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing body said in a press release this morning.
The MHSAA said this weekend’s boys swimming and diving finals will be held as scheduled at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatic Center, but will be conducted with no on-site spectators. No spectators will be allowed at the girls gymnastic finals as well, though limited fans are permitted at the ice hockey semifinals and finals.
Basketball games during the next two days also will allow only limited spectators, as determined by participating school. Each competing school will provide the entry list of parents, legal guardians and essential administrators to the host site prior to each contest, the MHSAA said.
“While this is unfortunate for many reasons, we intend to do everything possible to allow our students who have earned the opportunities to compete at these highest levels to do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a Wednesday press release. “However, we also take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease. We will continue to follow guidance from (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office), Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, county health departments and our member schools, maintaining the flexibility necessary to allow us to finish this winter season and provide opportunities for lifetime memories to be made while keeping all involved in our events as safe as possible.”
Byron’s girls basketball team has a regional championship game at Brooklyn Columbia Central today. On Friday, Laingsburg’s boys basketball team has a district championship game at Bath, while Perry and Ovid-Elsie play for a Division 2 district title at Corunna.
Michigan reported its first two cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. Many Michigan universities suspended face-to-face classes and switched to online instruction.
The NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, and the NCAA announced plans to hold its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments without fans.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority of people recover.
