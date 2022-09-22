OTISVILLE — New Lothrop swept LakeVille 25-15, 25-8, 25-22 Tuesday in volleyball action.
Carley Martin recorded 10 kills and four aces for the Hornets. Kara Wendling supplied six kills and Grace Osborn had eight digs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 4:12 pm
OTISVILLE — New Lothrop swept LakeVille 25-15, 25-8, 25-22 Tuesday in volleyball action.
Carley Martin recorded 10 kills and four aces for the Hornets. Kara Wendling supplied six kills and Grace Osborn had eight digs.
New Lothrop fared 1-2 in Monday’s quad at Clio. Fenton topped the Hornets 25-19, 25-23, while Frankenmuth defeated New Lothrop 21-25, 25-18, 15-10. New Lothrop’s victory came against Clio, 25-22, 25-17.
Avery Krupp finished the quad with seven aces. Martin laced 16 kills with Wendling and Osborn each recording 11. Madison Wendling had 19 digs.
Clio 3, Corunna 1
CLIO — Clio defeated Corunna 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15 Wednesday.
Neele’ge’ Sims finished with 14 kills in 31 attempts with only three hitting errors for Corunna (0-4 Flint Metro League, 2-9-1 overall). Kira Patrick had 23 assists. Sydney Gillett added 13 digs.
Clio improved to 3-1 in the Flint Metro League.
“We are progressively getting better with every match but we still have too many errors to overcome right now,” said Corunna coach Brandiss Ward.
BOYS SOCCER
Clio 7, Corunna 2
CORUNNA — Braden Andrejack scored on a penalty kick to give Corunna an early 1-0 lead, but Clio came back to defeat the Cavaliers 7-2 Wednesday.
Andrejack scored his team-high eighth goal of the season, but the Mustangs put five goals in the back of the net before halftime. The Mustangs took a 6-1 lead before Corunna goalie Paul Galesk made a penalty kick save.
Caden Earl scored Corunna’s second goal — the first of his career — after a crossing pass from Payton Brown. He fought off the opposing goalie and converted a shot into the back of the net.
Laingsburg 1, Leslie 1
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s Brayden Thomas scored the equalizer on a second-half shot from the right side and the Wolfpack battled Leslie to a 1-1 tie Wednesday.
“We should have done better — we were on our heels and had a slow start,” Wolfpack coach Natalie Elkins said.
Laingsburg now stands 6-2-3 overall.
BOYS TENNIS
Corunna 4, Ovid-Elsie 3
CORUNNA — Corunna edged Ovid-Elsie 4-3 in boys tennis action Wednesday.
The Cavaliers went 3-1 in singles play. Colby Ardelean prevailed at No. 1 singles, defeating the Marauders’ Mason Ritenburg, 6-1, 6-0. Corunna’s third singles player Braylon Davis topped Gavin Chadwick 6-1, 6-3. Joe Knieper, at fourth singles, downed Ovid-Elsie’s Josh Brown, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Corunna’s No. 1 doubles squad of Dominic Vandusen and Cora Tuller defeated Dom Kline and Gage Wiktoroski, 6-2, 6-4.
O-E prevailed at No. 2 singles, with Bruce Thornton topping Blake Princinsky, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. The Marauders also won at No. 2 doubles, with Justice Moore and Nico Del Campo defeating Braxton Galbavi and Logan Fox, 6-2, 7-5, and No. 3 doubles, with Jackson Custer and Tate Kline beating Joel DeLorge and Harrison Lindberg, 6-1, 6-1.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.