DURAND — Byron’s Jana L’Esperance fired a medalist round of 43 on the front nine at Dutch Hollow Monday as the Eagles defeated Durand and Chesaning.
Byron (5-1) totaled 207 strokes, the Railroaders shot 224 and the Indians had 255.
Brooklyn Durand and Zoey Curtis each shot 52s for Byron. Lily Miller added a 60.
Olivia Holek shot a team-low 49 for Durand. Callie Rochefort and Mackezi Aslin both shot 58, while Raquella Callender shot 59.
Chesaning’s KellyAnn Rodriguez carded a 53. Teammate Desiree Obuchowski shot 66, while Brenna Knoska and Maya Burtch both carded 68.
