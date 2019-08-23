MONTROSE — Durand improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory Thursday over Montrose.
The Railroaders (1-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) took a 1-0 lead with 21 seconds left in the half as Jackson Tillman scored on a penalty kick. In the second half, Jaxon Smith made it 2-0 with 7:45 left to play.
Tillman added a goal four minutes later.
Cooper Neyman turned away four shots as the winning goaltender.
DURAND 3, MONTROSE 0
Durand 1 2 — 3
Montrose 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Half
DU: Jackson Tillman (penalty kick, 40th minute).
Second Half
DU: Jaxon Smith, 73rd minute.
DU: Tillman, 77th minute.
TEAM STATISTICS
Goaltending: Cooper Neyman (Durand), 4 saves.
Records: Durand, 2-0, 1-0 MMAC.
