CHESANING — It was a relentless Valentine’s Day victory for the Chesaning boys basketball team.
A year after losing 50-46 to Midland Calvary Baptist, the Indians paid back the Kings Monday with their highest scoring output of the season — while also allowing their fewest points.
The 83-28 victory, Chesaning’s (13-4) fifth straight, resembled a lopsided track meet from the get-go as the Indians unleashed their fastbreak speed at every opportunity. Chesaning took a 21-3 lead after the first 51/2 minutes and didn’t stop running until the last minute of the fourth quarter. It was 32-6 after one quarter, 48-17 after two and 63-21 after three.
“We’ve started out strong our last four or five games,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We’ve been really happy with the progress we have made so far this season. That is a team that beat us last year. They beat us last year and so it was great to see the growth that we’ve had for two seasons in a row. I think our season last year started basically a year ago this month. We started in February last year. The growth that we’ve shown over the last year is something that has been surprising to me.”
Chesaning sophomore forward Mason Struck — who had 10 points in the first quarter — finished with a team-high 2. He added six rebounds, two steals and two assists. Jaylen Anderson was right behind with 16 points, two rebounds and a steal.
Reese Greenfelder had 14 points, four rebounds, five steals and two assists. The junior also had a quick start, with eight points in the first eight minutes. Indians senior Tyler Sager, who punctuated the victory with a one-handed dunk in the second half, finished with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal. Lucas Powell distributed 10 assists.
“The team had 22 assists tonight — which we’re pretty happy with,” Weigl said.
Struck said Chesaning was intent on attacking the basket with every possession as quickly as possible.
“We wanted to come out and don’t take it for granted and think it’s an easy game,” Struck said. “Give it all heart, just like it’s a normal game … I think everyone worked together really well and they were unselfish.”
Weigl was pleased the Indians maintained their intensity for four quarters.
“That is sometimes hard to do when you get big leads — to keep your focus, to keep your intensity and keep your engagement,” Weigl said. “They did it tonight and we’re really proud of that.”
Weigl hopes the win will serve as a springboard for the Indians’ final three regular season games. The Indians are 10-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, one game behind Ovid-Elsie (11-1). Both teams have two league games remaining against teams they have previously beaten.
The first of those for the Indians comes Friday at home against Montrose (3-8, 5-9), which Chesaning defeated on the road 62-43 in mid-December.
“They are a good team and they’ve improved a lot since we’ve seen them earlier in the season,” Weigl said.
Chesaning hosts Lake Fenton (9-5) at home Feb. 23 before finishing the regular season at Mt. Morris (6-6 MMAC, 7-8 overall).
“We have a tough final stretch before we get into the playoffs,” Weigl said.
Chesaning needs either Mt. Morris (Friday) or New Lothrop (Feb. 25) to upset the league-leading Marauders for a chance to share the MMAC title. O-E beat Mt. Morris 65-50 Dec. 17 and New Lothrop 54-42 Jan. 7 in its previous meetings with those teams.
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 3 0-0 6, Nate Ferry 1 0-0 2, Brady Coon 3 0-0 6, Eli Escamilla 1 0-0 2, Evan List 2 0-0 6, Jaylen Anderson 7 1-2 16, Mason Struck 10 2-2 22, Reese Greenfelder 7 0-3 14, Tyler Sager 4 0-0 9. Totals 38 3-8 83.
CALVARY BAPTIST SCORING: Dyllon Ouderkirk 5 1-1 12. Totals 11 1-5 28.
