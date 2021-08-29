OWOSSO — Steve Irelan’s first few weeks as Owosso’s new athletic director/assistiant principal have been busy as expected.
Irelan, 46, wouldn’t have it any other way.
Irelan, a 1992 graduate of Mio Au Sable High School, officially began his new position on July 1. Irelan spent the past six years as principal of Lincoln High School in Owosso. Irelan succeeds Dallas Lintner, who transitioned to become the new principal at Lincoln High School. Lintner served as Owosso athletic director/assistant principal for 11 years.
Irelan said that improvements are currently being done to the football field and tennis courts.
“We’ve replaced the goalposts out at Willman and pretty soon we’re going to have a new score clock with a running clock for the play clock, that’s coming soon,” Irelan said. “Here at the tennis courts, we’ve taken a lot of the trees out and we’re having wind screens put in. So that will make it look nice and keep debris from coming out on the court. Out on the baseball and softball fields, they are doing warning track work out there …. We are working on, to celebrate the state champ win, we are coming up with some ideas at the softball field to have the 2021 state champions out there. I think we’re looking at the back of the dugouts. Baseball is getting windscreens behind home plate that has the school logo. We’re just trying to make sure we continue to improve our faciliities.”
Irelan said the transition has gone smoothly so far.
“I like it,” Irelan said. “It’s a lot of information. It’s a lot of learning. And it’s a lot of time getting organized because there are a lot of things that depend on scheduling, staffing. It’s learning where people are and what are needs are for our sports teams. What are our needs as far as scheduling. Making sure all of the fall, home and away dates are set. Transportation. But JoEllen Smith and Dallas, both I credit highly for helping me figure out where things are and JoEllen, being in the position as long as she has, has been absolutely amazing.”
Smith has served as Owosso’s athletic admininstrative assistant.
Owosso’s fall sports kicked into high gear this past week, with the Trojan football team opening up with a 49-28 victory over Wyoming Kelloggsville on Thursday. Other sports such as girls swimming, girls golf, boys soccer, boys tennis, volleyball and cross country have also begun.
“The most challenging is just keeping track of all the moving parts in managing the athletic department,” Irelan said. “It’s learning where the coaches are at, learning what they are doing with their athletes, making sure events are scheduled, making sure events are covered. Because we want a great experience for fans and we want it organized for coaches and organized for athletes.”
Irelan said he has had great assistance from Smith in doing that.
“What I enjoy the most about that coordination is No. 1, JoEllen, she kind of keeps things on task but the transportation department is amazing, food service is amazing, maintenance and custodial. These are all pieces that people don’t even think about that all go in to making sure we can pull off the events. Then you have people in the box, doing the announcing, you’ve got people running the clock, the chain gang, the booster program for Owosso is absolutely amazing group of people. There’s just a lot of pieces that I’m very grateful for.”
Irelan said he knew of the realities about his new job since he was a booster for 10 years.
“But the people who step up and donate their time, I have a ton of respect for,” Irelan said.
Irelan and his wife, Brena, who has taught in Owosso Public Schools for 22 years, and teaches special ed. have three daughters, all of whom have excelled in swimming and softball at Owosso. They are daughters Madelyn, a 2016 graduate of Owosso High School, Mallory, a 2018 graduate of Owosso; and Macy, who is currently a senior at Owosso.
Both Madelyn and Mallory went on to attend Northern Michigan University and Macy is currently verbally committed to play softball at Kent State University. Macy, a first-team All-State pitcher, led Owosso to a Division 2 state softball championship this past June with an 8-5 victory over Marysville.
Irelan said that having three daughters, all heavily involved in sports, is how he first got started in youth sports.
“I’ve been involved with youth sports since coaching them — that’s when it started,” Irelan said. “We tried different things but they kind of stuck to softball and swim at an early age. I didn’t coach them in this but they joined Owosso Sea Turtles when they were young. We were parents and we’d take them to these different swim meets. They played City League softball, all of them did. So I coached them and helped coach in Owosso City League softball. They did that every summer and in winter, they always did Seat Turtles.”
Madelyn went on to become a relay record holder and pool record holder as well as an All-American relay swimmer at Northern Michigan University. Mallory currently attends Northern and is one of the team captains for the swim team.
“Macy has had a lot of press and a lot of coverage and from a female and sports standpoint, last winter she became the first All-State swim athlete in school history. And then, of course, we all know what happened in softball. But all of the girls have been school record-holders at some point in swim. Macy holds multiple school records in softball already.”
Irelan has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saginaw Valley State University and master’s in administration from Saginaw Valley, as well as an endorsement for a K-12 administrator.
Irelan played football, basketball and baseball at Mio.
