NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop completed a 14-0 season in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Monday, sweeping visiting Otsiville LakeVille 7-6 and 10-7.
New Lothrop softball coach Tom Birchmeier also recorded victory No. 100 at the school.
“They were two great games,” Birchmeier said. “They had two losses in the league coming in while we had none, so we needed to get a split to win the conference.”
New Lothrop (22-8-1), an honorable mention in the Division 3 state poll, trailed 4-1 after one inning in the first game but rallied with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings wrapped around a four-run fifth.
Brynne Birchmeier and Jersey Hemgesberg each had three hits for the winning side.
Hemgesberg was the winning pitcher, working six innings with six strikeouts.
The Hornets outhit LakeVille 13-9 in the nightcap as Ashlyn Orr had three hits and drove in three runs.
Brianna Heroux and Hemgesberg pitched for the Hornets.
Laingsburg sweeps Potterville
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg swept Potterville 12-4 and 25-0 Monday.
Kailey Cataline pitched a four-hitter in Game 1, striking out 10 and walking one.
Ashley Bila led the hitting attack by poking three hits in four at-bats with an RBI. Addyson Buchin batted 2-for-3 with a triple.
The Wolfpack (15-6, 6-4 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) won 25-0 in just three innings in Game 2. Buchin allowed no hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Buchin also batted 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Hailey Bila drove in four runs with a double and a single. Gabby Motz drove in three runs with a 3-for-3 game. Ellie Baynes went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.