CORUNNA — Nick Steinacker is impossible to miss on the football field.
The 6-foot-7, 215-pound senior wide receiver/defensive end has stood out on both sides of the football and his No. 1 jersey seems appropriate.
Steinacker, this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week, set a school record Oct. 9 when he caught five touchdown passes in a 55-0 win over visiting Owosso. Steinacker had eight receptions that night for 174 yards and his five scores. He was also a handful to handle “on the edge,” racking up seven tackles including two sacks.
Steinacker continued his receiving exploits this past Friday night, hauling in four receptions for 50 yards and a TD as the Cavs rallied (3-2 Flint Metro League Stars) rallied past Lake Fenton, 28-20.
Steinacker how has 23 receptions for 433 yards and eight TDs in only five games this fall. He’s averaging 18.8 yards per catch.
Steinacker is quick to credit Corunna quarterback Jaden Herrick, who also set a school record vs. Owosso with five TD passes, for his success as a receiver this fall. He also credits coach Kyle Robinson and his staff.
“This year, it’s a whole new mindset,” Steinacker said. “Everybody is playing for the guy next to them. They’re doing 110 percent. The guy next to them is doing 110 percent. And like coach Rob said, definitely over the the summer, we have developed a good chemistry, Jaden and I. I did a lot of good route running. It’s great to have a quarterback like that, with his great football IQ.”
Herrick, a junior, completed 9 of 11 passes, including his last nine straight for 192 yards, five TDs and no interceptions.
“He can make plays,” Steinacker said of Herrick. “There were a couple of times (against Owosso) where we don’t score a touchdown if Jaden doesn’t place the ball where he needs to place it. And he places it there every time.”
Truth be told, one of Steinacker’s touchdowns showcased the senior’s individual skills as a runner. He caught a 42-yard screen pass from Herrick in the right flat, then accelerated to the middle of the field, running through the defense and outrunning all pursuers.
Steinacker also caught an 11-yard fade route to the right corner of the end zone, hauled in a 19-yard double pass from Herrick to Hunter McCorkle, added a 52-yard TD catch down the right sideline and caught a 2-yard alley oop pass on a Herrick rollout.
Steinacker, who has gotten the interest of Division 1 schools Michigan and Central Michigan (he was offered a scholarship by the University of Michigan after attending a Wolverine football camp as a freshman), had 23 tackles, including 10 solos and two sacks, in his first four games this fall.
Steinacker’s defensive skills had been at the forefront both as a sophomore and as a junior. Last season, he was named a Division 3-4 All-State honorable mention defensive end while racking up 69 tackles, including 11 1/2 for losses. He was named a Detroit Free Press
Steinacker said that he is still deciding on what college he will attend.
“There have been two or three colleges interested in me,” Steinacker said. “But I want to see if I can get a couple more offers from colleges and then I’ll make my decision at that time.”
Corunna coach Kyle Robinson said that Steinacker is an impact player no matter where he puts him.
“Nick has really sharpened his technique, discipline and overall skills this year on both sides of the ball,” Robinson said. “He continues to improve on a daily and weekly basis due to work ethic and intelligence of being a veteran varsity football player. He obviously has put up some very big numbers the past few weeks and it has been fun to try and create as many possiblities for him to touch the ball.”
Robinson said that Steinacker has also become a true leader for the team.
“Something that only coaches and his teammates see on a daily basis is the way Nick has grown into a teacher to his peers this season, passing on what he has learned the past three years along with coaching up his friends in a positive way within our scheme on both sides of the ball.”
With one more regular season game remaining, Steinacker said that Corunna is seeking a successful run in the playoffs this season.
“We want to go deep in the playoffs. I think the mindset of everybody is that we’re improving and getting better and better each week,” Steinacker said. “We want to see Brandon again. We want to see them in the playoffs. We want to beat Brandon. We don’t care if it’s at Brandon or at home.”
Brandon, currently atop the Flint Metro Stars Division with a 5-0 mark, defeated Corunna in Week 3, 28-19.
Steinacker, who has also starred at Corunna as a high jumper in track and field, skied a season-best 6 feet, 2 inches as a sophomore. He also also played varsity basketball for the Cavaliers.
His college major is undecided at this time.
