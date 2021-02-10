CORUNNA — Hampered by COVID-19 restrictions and delays for weeks, it was finally time to start the season Tuesday.
Perry threw a first-half scare at Corunna, but Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett helped the Cavaliers pull away from the Ramblers 68-46 Tuesday.
The Perry defense held Toney to two first-half points and Perry trailed just 23-20 at halftime. But Toney, Corunna’s 6-foot junior guard/forward, erupted for 24 in the second half and pulled down 10 rebounds. Gillett added 23 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Toney said the Cavaliers (1-0) were able to execute the fastbreak attack in the second half while beating the Ramblers down the floor.
“We just said, ‘We were slow in the first half,’” Toney said. “We were finding out where the open spots were on the floor and working to get it to those spots, get fouled and go to the free throw line. And we figured out once we got a rebound, like, if we beat everyone down the floor we’re going to get a lay-up every time.”
“We were frustrated early on, but I also think it was just like nerves,” Gillett added. “We were really excited to get back out and play.”
Jenna Bauman scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter as Corunna led 13-7. Grace O’Neill scored five points in the second quarter, including a big 3-pointer, as Perry outscored Corunna 13-10 in the second frame.
“Jenna had a real good first half,” said Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier. “She helped us stay with Perry there for a little and got hot. She was a big lift for us in the first half.”
The Ramblers had a chance to tie the game on their final possession of the half but couldn’t hit the shot.
Junior center Sophie Knickerbocker and junior forward Lorraine Tharnish each scored 13 points for Perry (0-1). O’Neill finished with 11 points and four assists and seemed to frustrate the Cavaliers most of the first half.
Lindsay Kadletz, who succeeded Tim Beebe as Perry’s head coach this season, said her squad executed its defensive plan masterfully in the first half.
“We went out in a 3-2 (zone) and I told my kids, ‘We’re looking for Gillett and Toney,’ and those were the two kids that we were looking to hold down and we did that in the first half,” Kadletz said. “Unfortunately, they went on that little run in the second half and we couldn’t come back. We had a few injuries and some foul trouble. Bailey Cramer, one of our starters, went down (with a leg injury).”
Kadletz, formerly Lindsay Ryan, was a member of the 1998 Morrice girls state title team and a long-time hoops coach at Morrice. She was at Morrice for 17 years, then coached Clio’s varsity team before the Perry job opened up.
She felt her team could take a lot of positive lessons from Tuesday’s game.
“The 22-point difference, I don’t think that’s legitimate,” Kadletz said. “I mean obviously they beat us by that, but obviously we kind of just fell apart. Toney and Gillett are great shooters, but we have some tough kids. We have so many positives to work toward. It’s hard — you haven’t scrimmaged, you haven’t done a whole lot of anything. You just kind of get out here and see what you can do.”
Birchmeier said the Cavaliers were able to create some easy scoring opportunities and the defense stiffened.
“In the second half we were a little more patient with our shots,” Birchmeier said. “That was a big part of it. The other thing, we took advantage of some gaps that they were leaving in their defense. And some of our girls were seeing that gap and executing on it.”
Toney had 11 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth. Gillett scored 12 of her points in the third quarter.
Kira Patrick finished with five points and three steals for Corunna. Piper LePino added five rebounds.
Knickerbocker added seven rebounds for Perry, while Tharnish cleared six boards. Lexi VanAtta scored four points with six rebounds and two assists.
Birchmeier said Perry showed it can play excellent basketball.
“(Perry) played hard and every loose ball, they were getting,” Birchmeier said. “They’re going to be good by the end of the year.”
