Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.