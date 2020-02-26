OWOSSO — Owosso co-coach Jeremy Dwyer said there was an emphasis coming into Tuesday’s matchup with Perry on stopping Ramblers senior Alyssa Welsh.
It still wasn’t enough.
Welsh scored 17 of her 31 points in the second half and hit all six of Perry’s 3-pointers to pace the Ramblers past Owosso on the Trojan’s Senior Night, 48-35 Tuesday.
“We knew coming in who was going to beat us and we tried to hone in on her and (Welsh) still beat us,” Dwyer said.
“I think our (defensive) pressure really set the offense,” Perry coach Tim Beebe said. “We started to make more of our shots inside, Katie (Kiger) and Sophie (Knickerbocker) hit a couple buckets, and that always takes some pressure off Alyssa, which always helps. “
The win, however, didn’t come easy. After opening the game on a 12-0 run, the Ramblers’ (10-10) offense stalled and Owosso went on a 9-0 run of its own to close out the quarter. The Owosso run extended into the second quarter and Trojans took their first lead of the game with 6:30 left in the first half as Trojans junior forward Reyn Tuttle gave the Ramblers some headaches on defense.
“(Tuttle) did some damage to us,” Beebe said. “She gave us a hard time defensively so that’s a credit to her.”
Tuttle paced the Trojans (2-17) with 21 points.
The remainder of the second quarter was a seesaw affair with multiple lead changes, but Perry took back a 20-16 lead going into the locker room.
“We just came together as a team for our last (regular season) game,” Perry’s Lorraine Tharnish said. “We just said ‘We’re not going to lose this game. We’re going to have 10 wins this season and that’s how we’re going to end it.’ And we stuck to that.”
Beebe said he made some schematic adjustments coming out of the half.
“We changed to our man defense, started to extend our pressure a little bit and I think that was the difference.”
That defensive adjustment proved to be the spark that Perry needed to close out the game. The Ramblers defense applied pressure and forced multiple turnovers in the third quarter, holding the Trojans to just four points in the frame.
“They came out in a little different defensive set and I think that threw our rhythm out,” Dwyer said. “Then we don’t get a couple of shots while they go down and hit two quick 3s, the game opens up and we start to panic.”
PERRY 48, OWOSSO 35
PERRY (10-10): Alyssa Welsh 11 3-5 31, Katie Kiger 4 0-2 8, Grace O’Neil 0 2-2 2, Lorraine Tharnish 1 1-2 3 Totals: 18 6-11 48.
OWOSSO (2-17): Alaynie Drury 3 0-0 8, Allie Langdon 2 1-4 6, Reyn Tuttle 8 4-5 21. Totals: 13 5-9 35.
Perry 12 8 14 14 — 48
Owosso 9 7 4 15 — 35
3-Point Goals: Owosso 4 (2); Perry 6 (Welsh).
