ELSIE — Saturday was an excellent day for milestones, particularly wrestling milestones, especially at Ovid-Elsie High School, where multiple local wrestlers hit significant career marks at the Ovid-Elsie Individual Tournament.
Corunna’s Xavier Anderson’s finished his title-winning day with his 100th career pin — finishing off Flushing’s Bryse Rowley in 5:39. It was the second time Anderson had faced Rowley this season.
“It took me a while to get it (the milestone pin) but I eventually got it at the end with a guillotine,” Anderson said. “It was hard work. He made me work for it this time, compared to last time when he made a mistake a couple of times.”
Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons, a defending state champion, improved to 37-0 on the season with his 100th career victory. Seconds after pinning Rowan Bartlett of Dansville in 28 seconds, he was presented his 100th win banner from head coach Kyle Spiess.
Parsons lifted Bartlett off the ground and seconds later applied the pin.
“Oh yeah, it was a big double-leg lift,” Parsons said. “It was getting close out of bounds, I brought it in. It was a big lift and I used a lot of leg muscles. I brought him back center, split the middle half and it was history. I’m 37-0 and it feels pretty good. Obviously we’re not stopping here.”
Corunna, which also boasted individual champions Caden Minton at 175 pounds and Dayne Zeeman at 165, finished third out of 18 teams with 155 points. The Cavaliers’ Bryce Edington was second at 144 pounds while teammates Decklan Davis (150) and Collin Thompson (113) each placed third.
Davis also collected his 100th career win Saturday.
Minton was jubilant after his title-winning victory, a 3:52 pin of Logan LaMay of Flushing. After taking a 1-0 lead, Minton took a 3-0 lead in the second period with a takedown and quickly got the pin. He improved to 17-7 on the season.
“It was late in the second period and I was looking for a shot all match and I was going to get it,” Minton said. “Finally I saw an opening and I took it. I got it done.”
Flushing was first overall with 206.5 and Milford finished second with 195.5 Fowlerville was fourth (91) and Ovid-Elsie finished fifth with 78.
Ovid-Elsie’s Cole Workman won at 132-pound. He pinned Chase Nickerson of Vassar in 3:18 for his 33rd win of the season against three losses.
“I felt a lot more confident going into (the finals) than my semifinal match,” Workman said. “My semifinal match I was kind of sluggish and then I got refreshed and went back out there and went at him. I just ran my moves and ran what I do.”
Placing second for the Marauders was Trey Milner at 285.
Luke Follett of Ovid-Elsie finished third at 190.
Placing fifth for the Cavaliers were Hunter Dilley (144) and Austin Oginsky (215) while teammate Dontae Chunko placed sixth at 138.
Ovid-Elsie’s Cavan Mortinsen (126) finished fifth.
