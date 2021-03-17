MONTROSE — Senior Makayla Clement, one day after reaching 1,000 points in her career, scored 19 with three steals and three assists as Byron defeated Michigan Center 54-49 Tuesday at Montrose.
Byron and Michigan Center were scheduled to play in the regional championship game last season before it was canceled because of COVID-19.
“It was a great game,” Byron coach Theresa Marvin said. “We jumped out to an early lead but Michigan Center came back and we were only up by four at the half and by two after three quarters. Both Clements hit some huge free throws late in the game and Sarah (Marvin) played great defense on Shea Tripp in the second half, holding her to six points.”
Sophomore Makenna Clement added 15 points and seven rebounds for Byron. Senior sisters Sarah Marvin and Becky Marvin each scored 10 points, with Sarah Marvin grabbing 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Tripp led the Cardinals with 14 points. Byron will host Montrose at 5:30 p.m. Friday in its final regular season game.
Byron scoring: Makayla Clement 6 4-6 19, Makenna Clement 6 2-3 15, Sarah Marvin 5 0-0 10, Becky Marvin 5 0-0 10.
SASA 41, Chesaning 40
CHESANING — Saginaw Arts & Sciences halfcourt buzzer beater beat Chesaning 41-40 Tuesday.
“We led the entire second half until a last second halfcourt buzzer beater,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said.
Chesaning (7-4) was led by Karissa Ferry’s 10 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Meghan Florian and Avery Butcher each scored eight points with Florian posting five steals. Devereaux and Lilly Skaryd each had six steals.
“Tonight came down to turnovers,” Ferry said. “When you have 28 turnovers in a game, it is difficult to win.”
SASA improved to 6-4.
Chesaning scoring: Karissa Ferry 10 points, Meghan Florian 8 points, Avery Butcher 8 points, Allison Oakes 6 points, Lilly Skaryd 2 points, Alexia Mugute 2 points.
Laingsburg 40, Bath 12
LAINGSBURG — Ellie Baynes scored 13 points and Julia Starr scored 12 as Laingsburg defeated Bath 40-12 Tuesday.
The Wolfpack completed its regular season at 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, tied for second place with Portland St. Patrick. Fowler won the CMAC with an 8-0 mark.
“Everybody played well and we finished the regular season strong,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said.
Grace Graham added nine with 13 rebounds, six steals and three assists for Laingsburg. Bath fell to 5-6 and 2-4 in the CMAC.
Laingsburg scoring: Grace Graham 4 1-5 9, Hayleigh Mertens 1 0-0 2, Ellie Baynes 5 2-4 13, Erica Wade 0 1-2 1, Lorna Strieff 1 1-1 3, Julia Starr 4 2-3 12.
Lakewood 48, Perry 31
PERRY — According to the MHSAA website, Perry dropped a 48-31 contest to visiting Lake Odessa Lakewood Tuesday.
The Ramblers fell to 0-12 overall and 0-11 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Lakewood improved to 7-8 and 5-5 in the GLAC.
No other information was provided by press-time.
