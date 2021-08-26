ELSIE — After two rare sub-.500 seasons, Ovid-Elsie is looking to turn its football fortunes around.
Marauders head coach Travis Long is hoping an experienced squad will help get the ball rolling the right way after O-E went 3-4 last year and 4-5 in 2019.
“Our leadership is really good this year,” Long said. “We have a number of kids who have been on varsity for two or three years now. They’ve stood out and taken hold of our culture and led with it — so I’ve been real happy with that.”
Long begins his 12th season at Ovid-Elsie just one win away from tying the school’s all-time victories record. Long (58-45), who has coached since 2010, is chasing Dennis Baratono, who fared 59-66 from 1985-1997.
O-E started 2-1 in 2020, but lost three of its final four games, including a first-round playoff test against Almont, 28-0.
The Marauders open the season at home against always-tough Portland. The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-2 campaign.
Portland has beaten Ovid-Elsie 10 straight times, with the last Marauder victory coming in 2009.
The Marauders return nine starters on offense, including their leading rusher in senior Eddy Evans, a talented tailback /defensive back who rushed for a team-best 620 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.
“I think our first goal has got to be beating Portland,” Evans said “After that, we want to win a playoff game for coach Long. Personally, I want to get 1,000 rushing yards.”
When asked what the biggest strength of this year’s Ovid-Elsie squad is, Evans bluntly said it was the defensive line.
“We have big guys and they’re physical,” Evans said.
Evans also starred on the defensive side of the ball, hauling in a team-high five interceptions at defensive back. He was a first-team all-MMAC defensive player as well as first-team Argus-Press All-Area player.
Also back on the offensive side of the ball is second team all-MMAC running back Logan Thompson, a junior who will be playing his third season of varsity ball. Thompson rushed for just under 300 yards and four TDs in 2020.
“We brought him up as a freshman after the first or second game,” Long said. “He’ll be our flanker and lead back.”
Jacob Schaub, a senior wide receiver, also returns after being named a second team all-league player. He hauled in 14 catches in 2020. Alex Eichenberg, a senior tight end, returns and was named to the all-MMAC honorable mention unit.
Dylan Carman, a 6-foot-4, 155-pound senior, is the projected starter at quarterback. The starting fullback will be Colin Fluharty (6-2, 210), also a senior.
The offensive line is anchored by senior center Tyler Bancroft (6-1, 260) with guards Dylan Taylor (6-2, 285) and Kevin Ley (5-9, 220) and tackles Kole Middleton (6-2, 200) and Billy Harris (6-3, 265).
It’s the third varsity season for Bancroft, Ley and Taylor.
“We’ve got good size and we’ve got good speed (on offense),” Long said. “One of my concerns is depth.”
Ovid-Elsie will be running a 5-2 defensive alignment. Like the offense, nine players return who started at one time or another from a year ago.
The defense will be anchored by Evans and junior middle linebacker Landon Stoneman (5-9, 160), a second-team all-MMAC defensive player a year ago. The Marauders return a pair of MMAC honorable mention defensive linemen in Ley at defensive tackle and Max Spiess (5-8, 145) at nose guard.
Eichenberg and Fluharty will start at defensive ends, with Rudy Ramirez starting at defensive tackle.
Clay Wittenberg will play an outside linebacker spot, with Evans and Jacob Tomasek at corners and Thompson and Schaub at free safety and strong safety, respectively.
Fluharty is the kicker, with Schaub punting.
“We have a lot of players back on both sides of the ball,” Long said. “I think we can compete with anybody. Our toughest games are going to be Portland, New Lothrop and Corunna. We should be near the top in the league and giving New Lothrop a good challenge.”
New Lothrop, which won a state title last season, has graduated a talented senior class but still is expected to be the class of the MMAC, Long said. The Hornets logged a 38-0 victory over Ovid-Elsie last season en route to its state title finish.
“They’re always tough and they never rebuild, they just reload,” Long said. “I know they lost a lot of skilled-position players but their offensive and defensive lines are still very good. And I know they have a few skilled position players coming back who are top notch.”
Bancroft, one of O-E’s biggest players at center, said the season opener against Portland will be important.
“I’m on the side of Eddy (Evans) and will say we want to beat Portland,” Bancroft said. “I think we’ll be able to hang with (New Lothrop) a little this year. But I think if we can come out and beat Portland, we can just keep building week after week and get better.”
NOTE: Mark O’Donnell — O-E’s head coach from 1966 to 1976 — was 131-80-4 including his time as Elsie head coach before it merged with Ovid in 1966. O’Donnell went 45-51 in his 10 years at the combined district.
