PIGSKIN PICKS The weirdest football season ever kicks off — again

This weird, winding football season will finally to continue.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association, with the aid of a rapid COVID-19 testing program, is set to resume the postseason this weekend with regional championship games.
While the suspension of the postseason meant not being able to pick the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day loss, it also opened up new avenues. The NFL playoffs start this weekend and there’s some enticing matchups. We’ve never picked those games. Also in a Pigskin Picks first, we’ll be able to pick the college football national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.
New Lothrop at Detroit Loyola
You can basically throw out any previous results heading into these playoff matchups. After nearly a month off, there’s no telling how either team is going to come out playing in this one. Maybe it’s my “homer” bias here, but I’ll take the Hornets, who have seemed laser-focused on staying healthy and keeping their playoff run alive … New Lothrop 31, Loyola 27.
Muskegon Mona Shores at East Lansing
Mona Shores has Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year Brady Rose at the helm. East Lansing does not. Mona Shores 37, East Lansing 21.
Kearsley at Chelsea
Kearsley’s 6-3 record is a red herring for me. Chelsea has beaten some solid schools, including a 23-0 blanking of perennial power Birmingham Brother Rice in its last playoff matchup before the shutdown. Chelsea 42, Kearsley 30.
Marine City at Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth has wrecked pretty much every team it has come up against, including a 56-14 win over Corunna in the district championship game. Marine City, however, is no pushover and I expect this to be one of the week’s better games. Frankenmuth 24, Marine City 20.
Montrose at Montague
Montague beat powerhouse Muskegon Catholic Central 36-7 before the playoffs were halted, while Montose squeaked past Millington 40-35. It’s a tossup, so give me the unbeaten home team here. Montague 31, Montrose 29.
Cass City at Ithaca
Ithaca’s path to Ford Field opened up considerably when defending state champion Pewamo-Westphalia had to forfeit the district championship game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. That leaves 9-0 Cass City in the Jackets’ way; while they are probably not on P-W’s level, the Red Hawks should put up a decent fight. Ithaca 38, Cass City 30.
Colts at Bills (-6.5)
The Bills were 12-3 entering last week and could have sat most of their starters against the Dolphins and not lost any ground in seeding, thanks to the Steelers’ loss to the Browns. Instead they started everyone, walloped the Fins 56-26 and made Miami fans question why they took Tua Tagovailoa instead of Justin Herbert in the draft. While the Colts have a solid team, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are going to overwhelm this defense eventually. Bills 35, Colts 24.
Ravens (-3.5) at Titans
Lamar Jackson will get another opportunity to prove he’s not just a regular-season stat machine in this juicy playoff matchup. The opponent? The same Derrick Henry-led Titans team that shocked then-top seeded Baltimore in the divisional round a year ago. Henry did not get any worse this year, rushing for more than 2,000 yards in an MVP-caliber season. Ryan Tannehill has cemented himself as the Titans quarterback, tossing 33 touchdowns in what was easily his best season as a pro. The Titans will end the Ravens’ season again. Titans 27, Ravens 20.
Ohio State vs. Alabama (-7.5)
The question here is whether Justin Fields will be 100 percent in this matchup. If he’s not — and I suspect he isn’t — Alabama should win comfortably. The Tide just has too many weapons, from Najee Harris to Devonta Smith and Mac Jones. If Fields is healthy, the Buckeyes could make it close, but I still don’t think there’s any scenario they come out on top. Also, Nick Saban isn’t dumb enough to give the Buckeyes any bulletin board material like another coach in the playoff did. Alabama 34, Ohio State 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.