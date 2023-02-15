McGowan scores 21, Morrice boys sink Genesee, 65-47

Argus-Press Photo/Jerome MurphyMorrice senior Drew McGowan, right, drives against the defense of Genesee’s Connor Rouse (0) Tuesday at Morrice. McGowan scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and four steals as the Orioles downed the Wolves, 65-47.

MORRICE — Morrice erupted for a season-high 65 points while taking down visiting Genesee, 65-47, Tuesday.

Senior Drew McGowan scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the charge for the Orioles, who improved to 2-16 overall and broke a 14-game losing streak.

