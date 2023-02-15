McGowan scores 21, Morrice boys sink Genesee, 65-47

MORRICE — Morrice erupted for a season-high 65 points while taking down visiting Genesee, 65-47, Tuesday.
Senior Drew McGowan scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the charge for the Orioles, who improved to 2-16 overall and broke a 14-game losing streak.
The first victory in more than two months was sweet indeed on Valentine’s Day for coach Brad Long’s team, which got 14 points from sophomore Logan Smith and 12 points from freshman Oliver Long.
Morrice (1-7 GAC Blue Division) built leads of 17-12, 29-19 and 48-31 after each of the first three quarters while lowering the Wolves to 1-13 overall and keep them winless in conference play.
The victory was even sweeter since Morrice avenged a bitter 55-54 loss to Genesee on Dec. 16.
“We had a little more energy tonight for some reason — even though we were playing back-to-back,” Morrice coach Brad Long said, referring to a 62-46 loss to Brighton Livingston Christian on Monday. “We were able to put the ball on them and once we got some confidence, our shots were falling.”
Long gave credit to McGowan, who asserted himself throughout the night in the paint area.
“He had a heck of a game,” Long said. “He was dominant from the get-go and he wasn’t going to let this one go.”
McGowan said it was simple.
“We were just shooting open shots and putting them in and we ended up getting the win,” McGowan said. “And I had a lot of help tonight. It definitely helps in the scoring aspect of the game.”
Morrice teammate Oliver Long said that it’s been a trying season at times but everything seemed to fall into place on Tuesday.
“We finally made our shots and finally got our plays to work,” the ninth-grader said. “We played the best defense we’ve ever played.”
Morrice got to the free throw line early and often.
The Orioles attempted 46 free throws, making 19. McGowan made good on 10 field goals, scoring 12 points in the first half and 11 in the second.
Genesee got 20 points from Connor Rouse and 12 from Levin Wheeler.
MORRICE SCORING: Joel Fisher 2 1-7 5, Oliver Long 5 0-3 12, Travis Smith 0 2-2 2, Logqn Smith 4 6-10 14, Travis Farrow 0 6-14 6, Drew McGowan 10 3-8 23, Caden Binkley 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 19-46 65.
GENESEE SCORING: Connor Rouse 7 4-5 20, Aiden Croak 2 4-4 8, Levi Wheeler 4 0-1 12, Ryan Rouse 0 2-2 2, James Winn 1 1-1 3, Brady McGregor 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 11-14 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.