CORUNNA — Perry head coach Jeff Bott told his team in the postgame huddle that he was proud of them.
One week after Bott said the team “took its foot off the gas” in a 13-7 loss to Clawson, the Ramblers (1-1) bounced back with a 42-0 drubbing of Holton (0-2) on Thursday.
As was the case in Week 1, Thursday’s contest was technically a Perry home game, but it was played at Corunna High School’s Nick Annese Field due to ongoing track renovations at the Ramblers’ Bump Lardie Field.
“I felt like we let one get away last week — it was a good football team in Clawson — we just didn’t make plays down the stretch and we got a little tired,” Bott said. “We had a good, hard work week of practice and were able to get the job down tonight.”
Senior QB/DB Austin Poirier said he was thankful for Corunna’s facilities, but looking forward to returning to the cushy natural grass confines of Bump Lardie.
“It (brought) a different aspect to the game for sure,” Poirier said of the Nick’s artificial turf. “It kinda sucks that we lost our two first home games of our senior season, but the turf was great and it worked well.”
Light on varsity players and having lost starting running back Keegan Brown to a broken leg vs. Clawson, Thursday’s game quickly turned into an exercise in injury prevention, with the Ramblers jumping out to a huge early lead, thanks to Holton’s utter ineptitude.
It is unclear whether or not the game would have felt any more lopsided if the Red Devils had simply declined to take the field on defense. As it was, they put on a missed-tackle exposition.
Holton had a particularly rough time bringing down Poirier. The senior signal-caller seemed to bounce off a minimum of three Devil defenders ever time he toted the ball.
Things weren’t much better for Holton on offense. The Ramblers were already up 28-0 before the Devils got their initial first down.
Perry’s first score saw the Ramblers take advantage of a short field after Holton took the kickoff and recored its first three-and-out. Senior receiver Timmy Hall scored a 9-yard touchdown on a reverse to give Perry a 6-0 lead less than four minutes into the quarter (the extra point was blocked).
Turning defense into offense was a theme for the Ramblers.
Senior RB/DB Aiden Brooks’ sack of Holton quarterback Rylee Pierce forced the Devils’ second three-and-out, and a short punt saw Perry take over at the Holton 35.
From there, Poirier worked his magic. Holton did manage to force a fourth-and-11 from at its own 15-yard line, but Poirier rolled to his left, ran over a would-be tackler, and easily scored his first TD of the night. He followed that up with an easy two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Bott was complimentary of his field general postgame, noting that his athleticism gives him the ability to impact the game even when his passing isn’t at its best.
“He does a great job. He didn’t throw the football very well tonight.” said Bott, “He kinda fell in love with looking to throw first last week, and this week he was downhill and talked about doing it all week, and the way he can affect a defense by pressing the edge, that’s when he’s a complete player when he plays that way.”
Still, Bott said, Poirier has show the ability to sling it when necessary.
“That’s the part of his game that I think has improved more than anything,” said Bott.
People watch him run around and do things; he does throw the ball well.”
Perry’s third TD was a 23-yard run up the gut by Brooks, who proved nearly as adept as Poirier as dumping Devil defenders. Brooks’ scamper put the Ramblers up 20-0.
The senior is now at the top of Perry’s running back depth chart, following the injury to Brown.
Brooks said that Brown’s injury was “sad,” but that he would do his best to “step up and fill that role.”
Brooks’ coach was pleased to see him find the end zone.
“I can’t tell you how many carries he had, but I was super proud of him getting in the end zone. Aiden works very hard, and sometimes it turns into he gets us a long ways, and someone else takes it in,” Bott said.
The next Rambler to score was junior Brady Burns, who put Perry up 28-0 with 8:01 remaining in the half with another run. Poirier completed a pass to Joey McGraw-Allen for the two-point conversion.
Perry made it 5-for-5 in scoring TDs on its next drive when Poirier delivered a perfectly-lofted pass in the back of the end zone to McGraw-Allen for a 17-yard score. DJ Jenks’ extra point gave Perry a 35-0 lead entering the break
The second half was played with a running clock, and sophomore Alex Torrez — taking over at quarterback — put the icing on the Ramblers’ victory with a 7-yard sneak with 2:48 to play.
Perry has quite the challenge next week as it travels to Fowler, who went 10-2 last season and co-won the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. Bott said it will be a preview of what to come for Perry as it joins the CMAC in football in 2024.
“We know what we’re going into next week and want to see where we’re at. They’re a talented football team with a good coach and great staff. I like challenges, so let’s have some fun,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.