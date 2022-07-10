One was a the senior lynchpin of the area team that made the deepest postseason run. The other was a sophomore stalwart for a perennial league champion.
Both are Argus-Press Girls Soccer Players of the Year.
Lorna Strieff, the senior forward, scored a team-high 24 goals and added 12 assists for Laingsburg, garnering second-team All-State honors in Division 4 from the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Evalyn Cole, the second-year center midfielder for Ovid-Elsie, led the area in goals with 26 and was second in assists with 19. She was an honorable mention All-Stater in Division 3 and the No. 1-ranked player in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Both players were first-team All-Area selections a year ago.
STRIEFF FINISHES STRONG
The biggest component of Strieff’s POY case was her scintillating postseason performance.
She scored nine of her goals in the playoffs and led the Wolfpack to a 16-6 overall campaign and a district crown.
Strieff scored back-to-back hat tricks in the district tournament as Laingsburg downed Montrose 6-3 and Bath 6-0 in the semifinal and championship rounds.
Then, in the regional semis, Strieff scored less than 30 seconds into the game as the Wolfpack stunned the MHSSCA’s No. 1-ranked team, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 2-0.
Her quick goal in that major upset ranked as a “personal highlight,” Strieff said.
She stayed hot in the regional finals, scoring twice against Bad Axe, but the Wolfpack fell 3-2.
Another notable Strieff performance came in a 6-5 regular season win over Ovid-Elsie — one which hairsplitters could use to break the POY tie, should they be so inclined — during which she scored twice. Her second goal proved to be the game-winner. Laingsburg led 6-2 at halftime but Ovid-Elsie scored three straight goals in the second half.
“(That game) really stood out to me just because of the competitive back-and-forth style,” Strieff said. “And the last goal was one of my prouder ones. Some goals don’t mean as much, but this one really counted for something.”
Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins said Strieff’s overall athleticism — she played volleyball and basketball, in addition to soccer — made her a force on the pitch.
“Lo was always a multi-sporter so we worked with her to stick with soccer throughout her career,” Elkins said. “She’s always been tall and fast but the last two years she found finesse and that’s how she finished her season with 24 goals — calling for the ball when in position, taking her space when dribbling and looking for an open space in the net past a keeper’s hands.”
COLE A TWO-WAY THREAT
A multi-sport standout in her own right — she joined Strieff on the Argus-Press All-Area second team in basketball this year — Cole was the central player on a Marauders squad that captured its third consecutive Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship, finishing 12-6-1 overall.
While her status as the area’s goal-scoring queen is the flashiest item on her resume, Marauder coach Craig Thelen lauded her overall game.
“Evalyn is an extremely hard-working player and dedicated to improving herself and the team,” he said. “She is a tremendous two-way player and helps control the middle of the field for us. She does a nice job of getting her teammates involved, but is capable of taking over a game as well.”
Cole did just that when she scored five goals with two assists during an 8-0 victory over Montrose that pushed the Marauders to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the MMAC. Cole also scored four goals with one assist against Byron during a 7-0 shutout victory in April.
But Cole said one of her biggest highlights came during a 2-2 tie with Eaton Rapids. Cole scored both of the Marauders goals and both came in the first half.
“It was probably one of my best games,” Cole said.
Cole said that her main responsibility was controlling the midfield area.
“Most of the time I’m trying to get other people’s balls and if I have a shot, then I’ll take it,” the 10th grader said. “My coach calls me like a playmaker or a creator. I try and create those opportunities for other people to score.”
2022 Argus-Press
All-Area Girls Soccer Teams
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Lorna Strieff, Laingsburg
Evalyn Cole, Ovid-Elsie
Strieff finished her senior season strong, scoring nine of her 24 goals in the postseason. The forward not only led the team in scoring but also in assists with 12. She captured second-team all-state honors in Division 3.
Cole led the area in scoring with 26 goals and was second in assists with 19. She was a big reason the Marauders won their third consecutive MMAC title in unbeaten fashion. Ovid-Elsie finished 12-6-1 overall as Cole was ranked the top player in the league.
FIRST TEAM
Juul Haartman, Byron, F
Haartman led the Eagles with 26 goals and three assists. The exchange student tied for first in area scoring and was a second-team all-league player.
Pearl Schmidt,
Byron, MF/GK
Schmidt, a senior, had 20 assists and seven goals from the midfield position. The honorable mention All-Stater played only 13 games on the field and spent the rest in goal, where she had 65 saves and stopped 81 percent of the shots directed at her. She was a first-teamer in the MMAC.
Ava Bates, Ovid-Elsie, GK
Bates, a sophomore keeper, recorded a 0.83 save percentage and was the No. 1 goalkeeper in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference for the second straight season. She had nine shutouts and her goals against average was 1.57 (1.22 before facing No. 1-ranked Williamston in the district tournament).
Hailee Campbell,
Ovid-Elsie, F
Campbell racked up 18 goals and 13 assists and was a first-team all-MMAC player for the second straight season.
Desire Knoblauch,
Laingsburg, F
The sophomore was named to the Division 4 honorable mention All-State squad. She finished the season with 12 goals and one assist.
Kiah Longoria,
Ovid-Elsie, F
Longoria scored 14 goals with eight assists for the Marauders. She was a first-teamer in the MMAC and garnered all-district recognition.
Aubrey Arnett,
Ovid-Elsie, D
The senior centerback led the Marauders in takeways while capturing first-team all-MMAC honors. The four-year varsity player is committed to play soccer at Jackson College.
Addison Elkins,
Laingsburg
The sophomore midfielder was voted to the Division 4 honorable mention All-State quad. Elkins finished the season with six goals and five assists.
Lilly Usher, Owosso, GK
Usher made 268 saves on the season and became Owosso’s all-time career saves leader with 554 in two seasons. A Flint Metro League honorable mention selection, Usher was also an All-District. She made 35 saves vs. Linden (tied for seventh all-time in MHSAA record book).
Joy Antcliff,
Laingsburg, GK
Antcliff, a sophomore goalkeeper, was named a Division 4 honorable mention All-Stater. She blanked No. 1-ranked Saginaw Valley Lutheran 2-0 in the regional semifinals and also shut out Bath, 6-0, in the district finals. Antcliff had 6.5 shutouts on the season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kalista Bancroft, Ovid-Elsie, F
Audrey Bates, Ovid-Elsie, D
Caitlyn Walter, Ovid-Elsie, F
Brooke Putnam, Laingsburg, F
Jillian Klaver, Owosso, D
Brieanna Wood, Owosso, MF
Emma Holmes, Corunna, F
Cora Tuller, Corunna, F
Izzy Konesny, Durand, F
Julia Slackta, Byron, MF
Violet Schmidt, Byron, D
