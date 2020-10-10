DURAND — Durand turned back Clarkston Everest Collegiate Thursday, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13.
Jessica Winslow had seven kills and three blocks for the Railroaders. Mackenzie Pancheck added six kills, two blocks and an ace.
Alicia Wright distributed 24 assists and had five digs, while Alivia Gilson had eight digs. Avery Gilson recorded four aces and four digs.
