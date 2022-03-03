MONTROSE — What looked like a cakewalk on paper proved anything but Wednesday as New Lothrop had to grind for 32 minutes before it could claim a 28-26 victory over Montrose in the Division 3 district semifinals
The Hornets had already beaten Montrose twice in the regular season, crushing their Mid-Michigan Activities Conference rival by margins of 30 and 24. The Rams, however, came in determined to be a lesson illustrating that old sportswriting conceit that it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.
After the game, Hornets’ coach Jim Perry was relieved to have escaped with the win, admitting that the outcome was, “a lot closer than expected.”
“Obviously, the first two times we beat ‘em pretty comfortably,” Perry said. “Tonight they had a different intensity. They played real tough. Coach had them prepared. They came out in (man-to-man defense), when before they had mostly played zone, and we came out cold. We couldn’t hit a shot. We got some of the open looks we wanted, we just didn’t hit ‘em, so we started forcing things a bit. Luckily, our defense played really well.
“As much as our offense struggled, our defense still held them to 26 points. We got the win and that is all that matters this time of year.”
The biggest drag on New Lothrop’s performance was wobbly jump-shooting. The Hornets shot just 2-0f-20 from 3-point territory. Whether it was because the shiny new overhead lights in the Montrose gym — installed just last week — dazzled them out of sync, or they just had tired legs, the Hornets were wobegone from way-out-there.
One of New Lothrop’s 3’s was a first-quarter make from Madison Wheeler that was anything but a harbinger of things to come. In fact, Wheeler’s trey accounted for the only points the Hornets scored in the first eight minutes. The Rams, meanwhile, scored 10 and put everyone on upset alert.
Even as Montrose surged ahead, there was a sense if the Hornets could pry the lid off the basket, they would prevail in the end. The Rams did not seem to be running a very sustainable offense, or to have the shotmaking chops to put them away. In particular, Montrose would rue a couple of missed layup opportunities from center Hannah Robinson, especially as those opportunities evaporated after some Hornet defensive adjustments.
In the second quarter New Lothrop made a more concerted effort to attack the basket, acknowledging, to an extent, that the jumpers just weren’t falling. Freshman forward Ashlyn Orr emerged as rim-runner-in-chief, scoring all three of her field goals in the frame.
“We knew that when our shots weren’t falling, we’d have to start driving more to the basket,” Orr said, insisting she wasn’t ever truly concerned that the Hornets would lose.
Orr finished with a game-high nine points, tied with Montrose’s Nadiyah Walsh.
Orr’s hot hand, coupled with a temporary shift to zone defense, enabled New Lothrop to scratch out at 15-14 halftime lead. The Hornets might have been able to push it further, but their flow was hampered somewhat with point guard Lily Bruff on the bench with foul trouble — trouble which would persist in the second half.
The third quarter opened with a foul from each team before New Lothrop’s Alexis Miller — having an unusually quiet night — got the scoring going, driving from the wing and splitting two defenders to convert on a finger-roll.
That inaugurated a back-and-forth quarter as raucous student sections from each school chanted at each other from across the gym.
Around halfway through the frame, the Rams’ Aaliyah Harrison gave her team the lead at 18-17 with a swooping layup. Montrose managed to maintain a minute edge for the rest of the period, going into the fourth up 22-20.
But the Hornets’ Marissa Rombach started the fourth quarter with New Lothrop’s second 3-pointer, giving her team a 23-22 lead that it would never relinquish, despite a frenzied Montrose effort to equalize.
By the time another Miller layup had made it 27-24 with 1:07 to go, the Rams were pretty much cooked.
They didn’t have the one-on-one defenders or trapping acumen to get the ball away from the shifty Bruff, and were forced to foul to try and get the ball back. However, the Rams were not in the bonus and they had to do so several times before sending anyone to the line.
Montrose did get a couple of shots at overtime — or even a win — but they were contested and New Lothrop held off the upset bid.
Next up for the Hornets (16-5) is Friday’s district championship game against Reese (17-4), which won the West Division of the Greater Thumb Conference. The Rockets plastered Flint Beecher 70-36 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
New Lothrop Scoring: Lily Bruff 1 1-2 3, Marissa Rombach 1 0-1 3, Laina Yates 0 2-2 2, Ashlyn Orr 3 3-5 9, Alexis Miller 2 0-1 4, Madison Wheeler 3 0-1 7. Totals 10 6-12 28.
Montrose Scoring: Nadiyah Walsh 3 2-3 9, MaKenna Schorf 1 0-0 2, Alivia Schultz 1 1-2 3, Hannah Robinson 3 0-0 6, Auliyah Harrison 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 3-7 26.
