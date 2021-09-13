CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Yaros, New Lothrop seek return to state finals

NEW LOTHROP — Running serves as both a source of relief and motivation for Cole Yaros, a junior with his sights set on a return to the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 Cross Country state finals this season.
Yaros finished 114th in his first appearance in the state finals in 2020, completing the course at Michigan International Speedway in 17 mintues, 55.5 seconds. A cross country runner since sixth grade, Yaros says he’s eager to improve.
“I definitely want to get back to state,” the junior said. “I want to run (that course) again and I’d love for the team to be there with me. We’re going to have to work for it.”
New Lothrop’s boys finished 12th in the state last season in Division 3. The Hornets graduated two-time All-State sensation Carson Hersch as well as Drew Kohlmann, but returns five of their top seven runners.
Yaros has led the Hornets in the first three meets this season, running a season-best 17:50.6 to place fourth at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational Aug. 31. The 17-year-old recorded his career-best time of 17:20.5 at last year’s Shepherd Blue Jay Invitational, though he’s hoping get into the 16s this season.
“I feel pretty good, still kind of getting back into the racing mode,” Yaros said of his strong start, adding, “I’m ready for the rest of the season. I’m excited for this year.”
For Yaros, what’s most enjoyable about each run is the feeling after crossing the finish line.
“You feel accomplished. Even if it’s a bad run, you just feel like, ‘I did something today.’ It’s a good feeling,” he said.
That sense of relief, perhaps, was greatest when Yaros crossed the finish line at MIS last season, a race he admits he entered with a great deal of nerves.
“States was a crazy race,” he said. “They had it sectioned off into heats because of COVID-19 and there were still guys around you the entire race … I remember taking off and feeling like I was fast and then seeing a whole wave of people just come over and cut in.”
The experience, while initially a bit overwhelming, has motivated Yaros to push harder. New Lothrop coach Vera Root commends the junior for his offseason work ethic, explaining, “He’s pretty special.”
“(Cole’s a) hard worker, always ready to run extra,” Root said. “I can’t say enough about him. .. (He’s) just all around a really good guy.”
The Argus-Press 2021 Cross Country Preview
BOYS
Byron
Coach: Maria Huggins
Key runners: Aydin Gutshall, Sr.; Lawrence Colbert, So.; Owen Thomas, So.; Nathan Hooley, So.; Cameron Steele, Jr.
Outlook: Byron is in the rebuilding process. The Eagles finished seventh at the Corunna Earlybird and 10th at the Genesee Cross Country Invitational. Gutshall has been the strongest runner for the Eagles with a 21:35.3.
Corunna
Coach: Bryan Heid
Key returners: Logan Roka, Jr.; Kalon Boilore, Sr.; Kenny Evans, So.; Zak Pickler, Sr.; Nicholas Strauch, Jr.
Key newcomers: Jaxon Strauch, Fr.
Outlook: Returning individual state qualifier Roka has been the fastest runner out of the gate. Roka, who finished 159th in the state a year ago, ran third in 17:18.9 at the Corunna Earlybird. The junior also finished 23rd in 18:27.8 at the first Flint Metro League jamboree at Linden. Boilore has run a season-best 17:54.5 and Evans has been next, clocking an 18:28.5 at Corunna. The Cavaliers placed third, one point behind second-place Alma, at the Corunna Earlybird. The Cavaliers finished seventh out of 12 schools at the first Flint Metro League Jamboree.
Chesaning
Coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Levi Maier, Jr.; Mason Struck, So.; Corbin Walker, Jr.; Dakota Sutter, Sr.
Key newcomers: Eric Barancik, Fr.
Outlook: Maier, who placed 54th in the state in Division 3 a year ago, will lead the way for the Indians. The junior clocked a season-best 17:53.2 time at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational, placing eighth. He was fifth in 17:58.7 at the Marauder Invitational. Struck, a sophomore, has ran a season-best time of 19:38.0 at the Earlybird. Chesaning placed fifth as a team at Corunna.
Durand
Coach: Karma Chandler
Key runners: Brayden Joslin, Fr.; Dane Songer, Jr.; Konner McKinney, So.; Ben Hager, So.; Timothy Halleaux, Fr.
Outlook: Joslin has clocked the fastest time for the team with a 21:27.9 at the Marauder Invitational. Songer is right behind with a 21:35.9.
Laingsburg
Coach: Shawn Baynes
Key returners: Nolan Gregg, Sr.; Caleb Clark, Sr.; Miguel Ramirez, Sr.; Sawyer Shastal, Jr.
Key newcomers: Felix Ramirez, Fr.
Outlook: Three Laingsburg runners have already posted sub-19-minute performances this year. Gregg has run 18:53.3, Clark has run 18:54.9 and Miguel Ramirez has clocked 18:58.7. All three Wolfpack runners are seniors. Freshman Felix Ramirez has run 19:59.0.
Morrice
Coach: Jenny Howard
Key returners: Luke Dutcher, Sr.; Jonah Mosher, Sr.
Key newcomers: Travis Smith, Fr.; Patrick Rupert, So.; Donavan Hulbert, Jr.
Outlook: Morrice finished 15th in the state a season ago, but graduated five of its top runners, including All-Stater Caleb Rivers. The Orioles are led by senior Luke Dutcher, who ran a season-best 19:47.9 at the Corunna Earlybird — good for 14th place.
New Lothrop
Coach: Vera Root
Key returners: Cole Yaros, Jr.; Ryan Heslip, Jr.; Jason Weber, Sr.; Aaron Vincke, Sr.; Parker Noonan, Jr., Brennan Unangst, Sr.
Outlook: Despite graduating All-Stater Carson Hersch and Drew Kohlmann, New Lothrop returns five of its top seven runners from last season, including juniors Cole Yaros, Ryan Heslip and Parker Noonan and seniors Jason Weber, Aaron Vincke and Brennan Unangst. Yaros has clocked a season-best 17:50.0 time at the Genesee Cross Country Invitational.
Owosso
Coach: Kristina Crandall
Key returners: Jack Smith, Sr.; Corey Gates, Jr., Richard Stuart, So.
Key newcomers: Charlie Agnew, Fr.; Sam Perry, Fr.
Outlook: Smith has led the way so far for the Trojans, clocking a season-best 18:37.3 at the Corunna Earlybird. Gates has run under 20 minutes with a 19:45.8 at the Bath Invitational.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Wesley Diener
Key returners: Ryan Gavenda, Jr.; Austin Smith, Jr.; Cole Workman, So.; Sam Harden, Sr.
Key newcomers: Clay Powell, Fr.; James Kelly, Fr.
Outlook: Powell has looked strong so far as a freshman, clocking a season-best time of 18:50.7 at Saranac while running 30th. Gavenda has not been far behind, running a 19:33.4 at the Marauder Invitational.
Perry
Coach: Carl Willits
Key runners: Nathaniel Cochrane, Jr.; Elliott Mergos, So.; Tyler Hull, Sr.
Outlook: Cochrane has been the strongest runner for the Ramblers this season. His best time is a 19:50.8 — good for 29th spot at the Laingsburg Early Burg Invitational.
GIRLS
Byron
Coach: Maria Huggins
Key runners: Julia Slackta, Jr.; Juul Haartmans, So.; Sophie Kerkhoven, So.; Juliana Goodrich, Jr.; Jada Johncox, So.
Outlook: The young Byron squad is still finding its way, but Slackta has been the strongest runner for the Eagles.
Corunna
Coach: Ashleigh Percival
Key returners: Emma Bruckman, Sr.; Tatum Galbavi, Sr.; Faith Crist, Jr.
Key newcomers: Hayven Thiel, Fr.;
Outlook: After graduating two-time Argus-Press Runner of the Year Lilly Evans and talented teammate Evie Wright, the Corunna girls have battled low numbers this season. Corunna freshman Hayven Thiel has been a bright spot. Thiel has run a season-best of 21:45.2 at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational, good for seventh. Emma Bruckman, a senior, has clocked a season-best of 23:22.7.
Chesaning
Coach: Dylan Harrington
Key returners: Taylor Bailey, So.; Eliana Germaine, Sr.; Preslee Slankard, Sr.
Key newcomers: Makayla Reiber, Fr.
Outlook: Bailey has been the fastest Chesaning runner. She posted a 23:20.2 at the Marauder Invitational.
Durand
Coach: Karma Chandler
Key returners: Logan Zerka, Sr.; Paige McPherson, So.
Key newcomers: Izabell Konesny, Fr.; Marissa Harper, Fr.
Outlook: Durand has been low on numbers in recent seasons. Konesny, a freshman, has been the fastest runner this season. She ran a 23:09.1 at the Marauder Invitational, good for 22nd. Zerka has run a 24:01.1.
Laingsburg
Coach: Shawn Baynes
Key returners: Emma Kribs, Sr.; Dakota Ballard, Sr.
Key newcomers: Emily Rathka, Fr.; Evelyn Logghe, Fr.; Addison Rusz, Fr.
Outlook: An infusion of talented freshman is bolstering Laingsburg’s hopes in 2021. Rathka has run a season-best 23:08.8 and Logghe ran a season-best 23:09.5, both at the Marauder Invitational.
Morrice
Coach: Jenny Howard
Key returners: Aubrey Rogers, So.; Maisie Campbell, Jr.; Amber Lademann, Sr.
Key newcomers: Zoey Schnebelt, Sr.
Outlook: Schnebelt has been the fastest Oriole out of the gate, running a 23:57.2 at the Marauder Invitational.
New Lothrop
Coach: Vera Root
Key returners: Cailyn Adduddell, So.; Josie Bauman, So., Klara Mulcahy, So.; Lindsey Wendling, Sr.
Key newcomers: Ally Andres, Fr.; Olivia Gillett, Fr.
Outlook: Andres is a freshman to watch as she made an immediate impact, running second at the Corunna Earlybird in 21:47.4. Sophomores Cailyn Adduddell, Josie Bauman and Klara Mulcahy, along with senior Lindsey Wendling and freshman Olivia Gillett could also be key contributors.
Owosso
Coach: Brock Holtsclaw
Key returners: Libby Summerland, So.; Emma Johnson, Jr.; Sophia Shelton, So.
Key newcomers: Josie Jenkinson, Fr.; Julionna West, Fr.
Outlook: Owosso has gotten off to a strong start, placing third at the first Flint Metro League jamboree with 82 points. Summerland has led the way, running 20:43.3 at the Bret Clements Bath Invitational. Jenkinson has been another key contributor, timing a season-best time of 20:49.8. The Trojans have the strongest team they have had in years, according to Holtsclaw.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Wesley Diener
Key returners: Alexis Spitzley, Jr.; Emily Muller, Sr.; Samantha Grubaugh, Sr.; Rachel Spitzley, So.; Kaia Spiess, So.
Key newcomers: Piper White, Fr. ; Madison Thornton, Fr.
Outlook: Alexis Spitzley has clocked a season-best time of 20:50.9 — good for seventh place at the Saranac Invitational. She also took fourth at the Happy Acres Invitational and fifth at the Marauder Invite. The Marauders, as a team, have finished third at the Marauder Invitational, fourth at the Saranac Invitational and fifth at the Happy Aces Invitational in Webberville.
Perry
Coach: Carl Willits
Key returners: Ella Kloeckner, Sr.
Key newcomers: Teagen Hallock, Fr.; Abigail Cochrane, Fr.
Outlook: Kloeckner, who ran 125th in the state last season, has clocked a season-best 22:19.1 while running 14th at the Marauder Invitational and ran sixth at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational. Hallock and Cochrane have been strong newcomers to the program.
