HARBOR SPRINGS – James Piot of Canton and Andrew Walker of Battle Creek, a pair of Michigan State University teammates, lead the way in a rain-suspended 109th Michigan Amateur Championship.
Rain, sometimes heavy coupled with cool temperatures and strong gusting winds in the afternoon Tuesday soaked The Heather course at Boyne Highlands after a two-hour delay in the morning and finally caused a cease in play because of unplayable conditions on the greens at 7:45 p.m.
About 10 groups of golfers out of the starting field of 156 will be asked to return this morning to complete the second round and identify the low 64 scorers for the match play bracket. Match play will start afterward and continue through Friday afternoon.
Piot and Walker each shot morning wave rounds of 3-under 66 on an adjusted course set-up for the second round. The normal par 71 became a par 69 because the water-laden par 5 fifth hole was turned into a par 3 for the day, and other tees were adjusted to avoid standing water problems.
It didn’t seem to bother the Spartans, who played in the calmer conditions of the morning wave. They ended up with 6-under 134 totals, and they will likely each get their name on the celebrated Chuck Kocsis Medalist Trophy when play is completed. That would make them the likely top two seeds as match play starts.
Nick Gunthorpe, an Ovid-Elsie alumnus, was third with a second-round 68 for a 3-under 137 total.
Grant Haefner, a Wayne State golfer from Bloomfield Hills shot 70 for 139 and was tied with 68-shooting Will Anderson from Portage, who is headed to play college golf at the University of Michigan.
Nick Gunthorpe’s father, Jerry Gunthorpe, also of Ovid, was in position to make the match play cut. He was tied for 26th after a second-round 72, leaving him 6 over for the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.