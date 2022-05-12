GOODRICH — Several members of the Corunna boys track and field team have been battling the flu this week.
The Cavaliers won the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship anyway Wednesday.
Corunna, led by Dante Dunkin’s throwing sweep in the discus and shot put, scored 174 points to easily best the Stars Division field at Wednesday’s league championships. Clio was second (89), while Owosso (77), Lake Fenton (68), Ortonville Brandon (56) and Goodrich (54) completed the field.
Dunkin won the shot put and discus with respective throws of 46 feet and 122-3. He came within 11 inches of matching his personal-best mark in the shot put, which he set last week in the Cavalier Classic. His season best in the discus is 129-2, but Dunkin said he was satisfied.
“I’ve been coming off a sickness, the flu.” Dunkin said. “The whole team got it really.”
Corunna, which went 5-0 in league dual meets, also claimed three of the four relay events. The Cavaliers were tops in the 400 relay in 44.75 seconds, with the winning squad of D’Angelo Campos, Tarick Bower, Colin Lavery and Wyatt Bower clearing the field by more than two seconds.
In the 800, the Cavaliers featured Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower, Jaden Herrick and Wyatt Bower, who timed 1:33.37 to win by more than five seconds. Corunna also won the 1,600 relay with Brett Riley, Grant Kerry, Lucas Kuran and Nick Strauch in 3:35.95.
Herrick remained unbeaten in the 110-high hurdles this season for Corunna, clocking a time of 15.14 seconds and holding off second-place Tyler Hufnagel of Owosso (16.55).
It was Herrick’s second-fastest time of the season.
“It’s my favorite event for sure,” Herrick said. “I think some of it has to do with my uncle (Rob Herrick) and my dad (Steven Herrick). They’ve always been hurdlers. I’ve always loved hurdling. My uncle is the school record holder in the 110s and 300s.”
Corunna’s other individual winner was sophomore Tarick Bower (1oo dash, 11.28), who nosed out his twin brother Wyatt Bower (11.38).
Owosso placed first in two events. Trojan senior Mason Brecht won the 400 dash in 53.13 seconds and Hufnagel won the 300 hurdles in 41.96, besting Brock Herrick of Corunna (42.20).
The Trojans finished third in the league, going 3-2 in dual meets.
CORUNNA GIRLS SECOND
In the girls competition, Corunna finished second to Goodrich, 158-105, with Owosso placing fifth with 54 points. The Martians had a 5-0 dual-meet record in the Flint Metro Stars Division; Corunna finished 4-1.
The Cavaliers were led by junior Neele’ge’ Sims, who was first in three events — the 100 dash (a personal-best 13.39 seconds), the 200 dash (27.52) and the long jump (15 feet, 4 3/4 inches).
“In the 200, I didn’t run a PR but I am definitely proud of how I raced today,” Sims said. “I PR’d in the 100 today. The warm weather definitely helped.”
Ellie Toney, a senior from Corunna, swept the shot put (34-7 1/2) and the discus (96-0).
“My shot put throw was my best of the season,” Toney said. “I had thrown 35-8 at last year’s regionals.”
Owosso was led by first-place performer Claire Agnew, who matched her school record of 10-6 in the pole vault. Owosso’s Peyton Spicer was second in the discus (88-4).
Agnew edged out Allison Shelton of Ortonville Brandon, who also cleared 10-6 but had more misses. Agnew then tried to clear 11 feet, but missed three times.
“It was good to get that close to (11-0),” Agnew said. “This is the first time I’ve ever tried it. I was close. I just need to work on breaking my bottom arm so I can let my shoulders strut back.”
Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw said it was also the first time that Agnew had beaten Shelton in a head-to-head matchup.
“It was the first time that she has beaten Allison in the two years they have been vaulting together, so that’s huge,” he said.
