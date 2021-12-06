CHESANING — Chesaning is hoping an improved offense to complement its hard-nosed defense leads to another Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship this winter.
The Indians went 7-0 in the league last season, completing the season with a 39-23 victory over Ovid-Elsie. Chesaning was able to run the table by holding three league opponents to under 30 points; no MMAC team scored more than 46 points on the Indians, who allowed 33.0 points per game in league play.
“We didn’t score much last season,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We were definitely defensive-minded. But we’re definitely improved (offensively) this year.”
The Indians appear to be strong again, returning several players that includes first-team All-Area power forward Reese Greenfelder and guards Lucas Powell and Nate Ferry. Forwards Mason Struck, Brady Coon, Tyler Sager and Jalen Anderson are also back.
“I feel that our team right now is just as good if not better than last year’s team,” Greenfelder said. “There were a lot of teams out there who were not at full strength because of COVID last year. I feel that this team is going to go pretty far.”
The 6-foot-2 Greenfelder led the area in rebounding as a sophomore with 9.6 per game. He averaged 8.1 points per game for the Indians, who did not have a player average more than 10 points per game. Greenfelder also led the team in steals with 2.7 per game.
“It’s going after it even when it looks like you don’t have a chance,” Greenfielder said of rebounding. “You just have to go hard, every single rebound and eventually you’re going to get a few of them.”
“Reese is a tremendous rebounder and a great defender,” Weigl said. “We definitely expect to see that out of him again this year. He works hard every single day.”
Weigl said Chesaning will also be strong at the guard position with the return of Powell and Ferry. Eli Escamilla will also be worked into the rotation.
Powell, a junior point guard, averaged 8.5 points and 2.4 last season. He said Chesaning feels it has just as good a shot as anyone in the MMAC.
“We want to win again and we want to go back-to-back and I feel with our work ethic and the hard work we put in every day, we can,” Powell said.
“Brady Coon is back as a senior wing, he’ll give us some experience and leadership there,” Weigl said. “We return Mason Struck as kind of a wing/forward. He’s played a lot of basketball this summer, he’s improved quite a bit so we’re expecting to see a breakout season for him. We also have Jalen Anderson back, a great athlete, good defender and another good rebounder. On top of that we have Evan List, a good shooter and of course, Tyler Sager, a great senior leader for us as well.”
Struck, the team’s tallest player at 6-foot-5, said the Indians hope to continue to have good team chemistry.
“I think we all work together well and trust one another,” Struck said. “We look to make the right plays. Like coach says, we try to get better every day and we just have to keep practicing hard.”
Weigl said fans can expect a dogfight in the MMAC this season, especially since teams did not play a full 20-game slate last season due to COVID-19.
“Obviously, you look at teams who are always pretty good — Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop and Mt. Morris (and) Montrose are going to be good this year,” he said. “We hope we can compete with those schools and find ourselves in the mix.”
Byron
Last year: 2-16 (0-7 MMAC)
Coach: Matt Brown (1st season)
Key returners: Justin Frye, Sr.; James Miller, Sr.; Caden Aldrich, Sr.; Jalen Branch, Jr.; Nathan Erdman, Jr.; Johnathan McGee, Sr.
Key newcomers: Trevor Ritter, Jr.; Mitchell Morrow, Jr.; Preston Ward, Jr.
Outlook: Byron returns its entire starting five for first-year head coach Matt Brown, who succeeds Kyle Hopkins. Hopkins coached the Eagles for nine seasons, going 74-112; after going 16-5 in Hopkins’ first year, the team did not post a winning record again. Brown is counting on Miller, a second-team all-MMAC selection a year ago, and Frye, an honorable mention, to help turn things around. “I am looking to develop a much more competitive team than the past,” Brown said. “I hope to rebuild the boys youth and high school basketball program while creating a culture that is built on toughness, integrity, selflessness and hard work. I have a talented group of athletes this season and know they have what it takes to be competitive and win.”
Corunna
Last year: 14-5 (8-2 Flint Metro Stars)
Coach: John Buscemi (6th season, 59-46)
Key returners: Wyatt Bower, So., F; Peyton Termeer, Jr., G; Dylan Quirk, Jr., F; Logan Roka, Jr., G; Carson Reed, Sr., G; Zak Pickler, Sr., C; Tarick Bower, So., G.
Key newcomers: Chase Bone, Jr., G; Jaden Edington, So., F; Braylon Socia, So., F; Will Walter, So., G.
Outlook: Corunna graduated four of its five starters from last season’s district championship squad, including All-Area Player of the Year Cole Mieske, who is currently playing at Alma College, and first-team pick Carson Socia. “We will be very young and inexperienced,” Buscemi said. “We only graduated four seniors but all four started and logged huge minutes on a district championship team. They leave some big shoes to fill, however, this could end up being our deepest and most athletic team in my six years at Corunna. We will get better every day, compete for a league title in the Flint Metro League and see where the chips fall in March.” Wyatt Bower, a 6-1 sophomore forward, is the only returning starter. He was an all-Flint Metro Stars Division honorable mention.
Chesaning
Last year: 11-3, 7-0 MMAC
Coach: Matt Weigl (8th season, 67-74)
Key returners: Reese Greenfelder, Jr, F; Lucas Powell, Jr., G; Mason Struck, So., G/F; Jaylen Anderson, Jr., F; Nate Ferry, So., G; Brady Coon, Sr., G/F; Tyler Sager, Sr., F.
Key newcomers: Eli Escamilla, Jr., G; Evan List, Jr., G.
Outlook: Chesaning returns seven players from last season’s MMAC championship team, led by Greenfelder, a first-team All-Area pick last season. “We are very excited to get back on the court and have a ‘more normal’ season this year,” Weigl said. “We have a great group of young men who are looking to get better every night. As always, our only goal is to compete every possession of every game and if we do that we feel like we will give ourselves an opportunity to be successful this season.”
Durand
Last year: 7-10, 3-4 MMAC
Coach: Bruce Spaulding (2nd season, 8-24)
Key returners: Gabe Lynn, Jr., G/F; Austin Kelley, Jr., G.
Key newcomers: Carson LePage, Sr., G; Alex Bruni, Jr., G/F; Markell Tate, So., G/F.
Outlook: Durand brings back its two leading scorers in junior swingman Gabe Lynn, a first-team Argus-Press All-Area selection and junior guard Austin Kelley, a second team All-Area pick. Lynn averaged 12 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals, while Kelley contributed 10.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Lynn also shot 48% from 3-point territory and Kelley shot 55%. Spaulding hopes Durand can come together and “build on what we started last year.”
Laingsburg
Last year: 4-6, 4-4 CMAC
Coach: Daniel Morrill (3rd season, 22-8)
Key returners: Eli Woodruff, Jr., F; Jack Byrnes, Sr., G.
Key newcomers: Zander Woodruff, So., G; Brayden THomas, Jr., G; Jackob Essenberg, Jr., G; Ty Randall, So., F.
Outlook: Morrill said a team strength is the number of players he has who can contribute. “Our team has a lot of depth this year,” Morrill said. “We have a large group of seniors who can all contribute complimented by younger guys who add some ability. We will be a team that likes to get up and down the court quickly and shoot the ball. I expect us to be competitive in our league and likely be the kind of team that gets better as the season progresses with the young talent.” Laingsburg only played nine games last year and had to forfeit its district matchup with New Lothrop due to COVID-19.
Morrice
Last year: 5-7, 1-2 GAC
Coach: Brad Long (2nd season, 5-7)
Key returners: Aaron Davis, Sr., G; Todd Nanasy, Sr., G; Brandon Buchanan, Sr., F; Brett McGowan, Sr., C; Jonah Mosher, Sr., F.
Key newcomers: Luke Dutcher, Sr.; Travis Farrow, Jr.; Drew McGowan, Jr.
Outlook: Morrice will rely on five returners, led by senior guards Aaron Davis and Todd Nanasy. Nanasy is in his third season as a varsity player. Returning frontcourt players are senior forwards Brandon Buchanan and Jonah Mosher. Brett McGowan, a senior center, rounds out the returning players. “Our goal is to go out and play hard every night, have fun doing it and win some games along the way,” Long said.
New Lothrop
Last year: 8-7, 5-2 MMAC
Coach: Brady Simons (9th season, 107-60)
Key returners: Jaden Curry, Jr.; Jordan Belmar, Sr.; Ty Kohlmann, Jr.; Cannan Cromwell, Sr.; Max Spencer, Sr., Luke Henige, Sr.; Joe Bitterman, Sr.; Zack Graves, Sr.; Ryan Heslip, Jr.; Greg Henderson, Jr.; Ethan Birchmeier, Jr.
Outlook: 6-foot-4 junior center Jaden Curry, a second-team all-MMAC pick last year, and Jordan Belmar, an honorable mention, are the top players back for New Lothrop. Also returning is Ty Kohlmann, a starter for the 2019-20 season who missed all of the abbreviated 2021 schedule due to an injury. “Ty was a big part of the (2019-20) team that went 18-4 and having him back as our starting point guard is huge for us,” Simons said. Cannan Cromwell was the team’s sixth man and Joe Bitterman, Luke Henige, Max Spencer and Greg Henderson all return with varsity experience. “Ty, along with Jordan, Jaden, Cannan and the other returners give us a lot of experience heading into this season.”
Owosso
Last year: 0-14, 0-10 Flint Metro Stars
Coach: David Williams (1st season)
Key returners: Crishaun Bates, Sr.; Chayse Zalecki, Sr.; Jay Tuttle, Jr.; Corbin Thompson, Jr.
Key newcomers: Cody Fields, Sr.; Teddy Worthington, Sr.; Weston Yoho, Fr.
Outlook: Williams succeeds Dave Owens, who went 137-275 in 20 seasons at the helm. The Trojans have seven seniors on the roster with Crishaun Bates leading the way. Jay Tuttle, a junior, will be another key piece, along with senior Chayse Zalecki and junior Corbin Thompson. “We have one season goal — play until the end of March,” Williams said. “We have the senior leadership, the experience and the chip on our shoulder to prove to everyone that Owosso can compete. I think we will really turn some heads this season. But our goal now, and every season, is to play at the Breslin Center late in March. If we can build momentum and being playing our best basketball between now and districts, I think we can really make a run.”
Ovid-Elsie
Last year: 7-4, 4-1 MMAC
Coach: Josh Latz (11th season, 123-78)
Key returners: Dylan Carman, Sr.; Adam Barton, Sr.; Logan Thompson, Jr.; Clay Wittenberg, Jr.; Collin Fluharty, Sr.; Alex Eichenberg, Sr.; Jacob Tomasek, Sr.; Brayden Phillips, Sr.
Key newcomers: Axel Newell, Fr.; Braxton Stenger, Jr.; Gunnar McCreery, So.; Bruce Thornton, So.; Beau Price, Jr.; Kole Middleton, Jr.; Perrien Rasch, Jr.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie returns eight players, including 6-foot-3 first-team all-MMAC senior Dylan Carman. Another three-year varsity player back is 6-3 senior Adam Barton. Logan Thompson, a 5-10 junior, was named to the Argus-Press All-Area honorable mention team along with Carman. Latz said “depth and athleticism” are the team’s strengths. “We feel confident playing anyone on our roster in key moments in games,” Latz said. “Chemistry, this team is very unselfish and hungry. Experience. We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of varsity minutes.” Latz expects his team to be among the contenders in the MMAC. “We were bitten by the COVID bug and quarantines at the end of two years in a row now,” Latz said. “We are hungry and feel like we have some unfinished business.”
Perry
Last year: 2-7, 1-7 GLAC
Coach: Scott Selbig (2nd season, 2-7)
Key returners: Jack Lamb, Sr.; Cody Swain, Sr.; Colton Sanderson, Sr.; Blake Lantis, Sr.; Jacob DeJarlais, Sr.; Parker Davis, Sr.; Jason Larner, Sr.
Key newcomers: Jylon Peek, Jr.; D.J. Jenks, Fr.; Ty Webb, Jr.; Peyton December, Jr.; Keaton Lantis, Jr.; Devin Klock, Jr.
Outlook: Senior guard Jack Lamb is the Ramblers’ unquestioned leader after averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 steals last season. Lamb was an all-GLAC honorable mention pick and was a second team All-Area player. Colton Sanderson returns after being an All-Area honorable mention; he will provide a strong inside presence as an athletic 6-foot-5 frontliner. “We’re a senior-led team with Jack Lamb leading the charge,” Selbig said. “We plan to compete for a league title and district title. We’re very excited about this group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.