FLUSHING — Owosso senior Lily Usher is now within 13 saves of breaking the MHSAA all-time career girls saves record.
Usher could conceivably break that record Wednesday during a 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Brandon at Owosso’s Willman Field.
Usher made 16 saves Monday during a 6-1 loss at Flushing.
The Raiders, currently second in the Flint Metro League standings, outshot Owosso 41-2.
Owosso scored early in the second half.
“Brooklyn Fields fought through two players and a keeper to free the ball for an Elizabeth McGroan goal,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird.
The Trojans now stand 1-10 overall.
Ovid-Elsie 0, Holt 0
ELSIE — In non-conference action, Ovid-Elsie battled Holt to a 0-0 tie while remaining unbeaten at 9-0-3 on the season.
“Both teams took turns controlling play but came up short on scoring opportunities,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Jerome White. “Ava Bates turned in an incredible performance with 11 saves, her fourth clean sheet of the season. Center back Hadley Bukantis controlled the back line and the midfield combination of Evalyn Cole and Hailee ‘Soupy’ Campbell gave O-E a shot until the final whistle.”
Holt now stands 5-5-1 overall.
Swartz Creek 4, Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Olivia Karanja made 16 saves but Swartz Creek defeated Corunna, 4-0, Monday at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
After giving up an early goal, Corunna held the Dragons scoreless for the next 60 minutes, said Corunna head coach Kyle Gregoricka.
“We grew into the game and created chances to tie, led by Jorja Napier, Hayley Kennedy, Abby Boles and left back Madison Propes,” said the coach.
SOFTBALL
Owosso takes 2 from Corunna
CORUNNA — Owosso collected 13-2 and 12-0 wins over Corunna Monday at Corunna High School.
The Trojans improved to 9-9 in the Flint Metro League and 11-12 overall.
The Trojans won the five-inning first game behind the pitching of Audri Hrncharik, who gave up four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. The Trojans had 13 hits with Danica Dwyer, Jamie Maier, Hrncharik, Kylee Nesbit and Reese Thayer all clubbing two hits.
The Cavaliers featured the swinging of Sydnie Gillett, with one hit and one RBI. Also hitting safely were Hailey Throne, Maddie Shuster and BreOnna Woodruff. Addy Henry took the loss while pitching three innings with one strikeout and two walks.
The nightcap saw Dwyer pitch her first high school no-hitter over five innings. Dwyer struck out three and walked two.
Lexi Hemker, Kenzee DeFrenn, Maier, Hrncharik and Nesbit all had two hits.
Henry pitched all five innings for CHS, walking one and striking out one.
The Cavaliers now stand 4-14 in league play and 4-18 overall.
Perry sweeps Whitmore Lake
PERRY — Perry swept a non-conference doubleheader with Whitmore Lake, 15-1 and 15-0 Monday.
The Ramblers (12-10) got a two-hitter from pitcher Sara Austin in the first game. Austin struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.
Austin also laced three hits and drove in a run. Emma Winans had two hits and Teagan Hallock and Jenna O’Bryant each had one hit and two RBI. Madison Kloeckner tripled.
Kloeckner allowed no hits in her three innings in Game 2 for Perry. She gave up one walk and struck out five, pre-mercy rule invocation.
Grace Spiess and Celina McFarland each had two hits with McFarland driving in two runs.
Byron doubles up Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS — Byron mashed its way to a pair of bit wins vs. Mt. Morris Monday, prevailing 19-4 and 17-0
Brooklyn Zakoor smashed five hits and drove in three runs in Game 1 for the Eagles. Kelsea Strzelecki drove in five runs while jolting three hits and Kylee Boone also smacked three hits. Boone was the winner in the circle, pitching a 4-hitter over five innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.
In Game 2, Camryn Hamilton pitched a 1-hit shutout over three innings with three Ks and one walk.
G. McDowell drove in four runs with two hits for Byron. Hamilton had three hits and three RBIs.
BASEBALL
Montrose takes two over Hornets
MONTROSE — Montrose collected a 5-3, 8-7 baseball sweep over New Lothrop Monday.
The Hornets lost Game 1 despite outhitting the Rams, 7-2.
Ty Olsen pitched six innings, allowing five runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Jayden Martinez banged two hits for the Hornets.
In Game 2, Ty Kohlmann batted 3-for-3 for New Lothrop.
Joe Torres took the loss, surrendering eight runs on eight hits. He worked four innings with four K’s. Martinez threw one inning in relief.
New Lothrop stands 7-10 overall while Montrose sits 7-5.
Chesaning rises to 8-0 in MMAC
CHESANING — Chesaning improved to 8-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activites Conference and 14-2 overall with a recent 3-2, 12-2 sweep over LakeVille.
The first game spanned nine innings with Lucas Powell earning the win in relief. He pitched the ninth inning and also laced two hits to improve to 3-0 this season. Nash Wendling also had two hits.
In Game 2, Wendling batted 4-for-4 with four RBI. Powell had three hits and Brady Sager was the mound winner. He gave up two hits over five innings. He struck out nine and walked one. Sager improved to 4-1 this season.
BOYS GOLF
New Lothrop 10th at Shark Classic
ST. LOUIS — New Lothrop’s Grayson Orr shot a team-low 107 round during Monday’s Shark Classic at St. Louis.
Hunter Wolfe carded a 108 while Kevin Heslip shot 112 and Cole Noonan shot 113.
New Lothrop placed 10th in the team standings.
Chesaning 190, Byron 206
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Byron, 190-206, in dual-meet action at Twin Brooks on Monday.
Justin Lange carded a 44 for Chesaning while Blake Hoerner shot 47 and Josh Lange shot 49. Quinton Everett added a 50.
