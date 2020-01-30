OTISVILLE — New Lothrop finished unbeaten in league wrestling Wednesday by sweeping Mt. Morris 60-12 and Otisville LakeVille 44-28.
New Lothrop (7-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) received pin victories from Logan Wolford (135 pounds), Austin Barnette (160), Kody Krupp (171), Justin Carnahan (189), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285) in the victory over LakeVille.
Bryce Cheney (152) added a technical fall over the Falcons while Alex Wolford (130) collected a decision.
No results were available for the Mt. Morris match.
Chesaning
breaks even
MONTROSE — Chesaning defeated Ovid-Elsie 48-35 but lost to Montrose, 77-0 Wednesday.
Jordan Rodriguez (125 pounds), Kayden Witt (215) and Brenden Quackenbush (285) won by pin for the Indians against the Marauders.
Ovid-Elsie got pin wins from Gavyn Perry (130), Coleten Towsley-Wagner (140) and Trenton Hurst (171) against Chesaning. The Marauders defeated Byron, 40-33, getting pins from Max Spiess (119), Towsley-Wagner, Brekn Rundell (145).
Cole Staton (215) was a pin winner for the Eagles against O-E. Montrose defeated Byron, 78-0.
Corunna
wins twice
FLUSHING — Corunna picked up two road wins Wednesday, defeating Ortonville Brandon 51-30 and Swartz Creek 36-31.
The Cavaliers received 2-0 nights from Decklan Davis (119 pounds), Xavier Anderson (145), Ty Anderson (152), Aiden Buckley (189) and Zack Worthington (285).
Owosso
falls twice
FENTON — Owosso dropped two dual meets to Clio, 49-30, and Linden, 44-33, Wednesday.
The Trojans (2-5-1) were led by double winners Joey Devaras, Kristian Keyes, Colton Blaha and Dominic Patterson.
Owosso returns to action Saturday at Ovid-Elsie.
