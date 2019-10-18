CORUNNA — Corunna topped Ortonville Brandon/Goodrich, 116-63, Thursday, thanks to eight first-place finishes.
Piper LePino won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Cavalier teammate Allyson Vowell won the 50 free and 100 free.
Other winners were Marissa Jackson (200 free), Mariah Hall (diving) and Jade Evans (100 butterfly).
Corunna also won the 200 medley relay with Jackson, LePino, Vowell and Mackayla Davis; the 200 free relay with Autumn Zachar, Lila Belmer, Francesca Ariganello and Evans; and the 400 free relay with Davis, Jackson, Vowell and LePino.
