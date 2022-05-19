OWOSSO — Brooke Putnam’s one-touch goal in the third minute proved to be all the scoring Laingsburg needed Wednesday in the rain against Owosso, as the Wolfpack captured a 1-0 victory over the Trojans.
Putnam, a senior, scored her sixth goal of the season. She finished off a slow-rolling shot by teammate Lorna Strieff.
“I thought she had it … It was headed for the goal, but the defender and I were chasing each other at it, so I just tapped it in real quick to finish Lorna’s ball,” Putnam said.
The game was originally set to be played at Willman Field in downtown Owosso, but those plans were changed as Willman was being prepared for today’s graduation ceremonies. The contest was moved to the soccer practice field adjacent to Owosso High School.
Owosso (2-11) got 19 saves from junior goalkeeper Lily Usher in perhaps its best game of the season, according to head coach Chris Bird.
“I mean it was fantastic,” Bird said. “(Laingsburg) was a team that beat us (7-0) last season … This game, they scored in the opening minutes but didn’t score after that … The defense is stepping up big time.”
Bird said Laingsburg took 28 shots, with 10 of those being shots on goal. Bird said several Owosso players deserved credit for their defensive play — most notably Jillian Klaver, Olivia Savage, Sawyer Ball-Duley, Rorie Babcock and Grace Perry.
Laingsburg (12-5-1) led in shots on goal in the first half, 7-0, but led just 3-1 in the second half in shots on goal.
Light rain came down throughout the contest on a field that was already wet but in good shape from rain earlier in the day.
Conditions were not ideal for scoring, said Laingsburg head coach Natalie Elkins.
“I’m glad we muscled through it,” Elkins said. “You saw us slipping and sliding, no ball control and barely any shots on net — they were all going high.”
Elkins gave credit to Owosso goalkeeper Usher for making some outstanding saves when the Wolfpack did put the ball on net, however.
“I thought she was amazing,” Elkins said. “I thought their keeper was the reason they stayed in the game. What did we possess, 95 percent of the game? But they made us scared.”
Usher, who recently surpassed 500 career saves at Owosso, said the Trojans can be proud of their effort.
“That was our best game of the season, easily,” Usher said. “We dominated on offense and the defense played great. It was some of the best play we’ve had the entire season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.