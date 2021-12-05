ELSIE — Record-setting Caitlyn Walter, a four-year varsity player for the Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team, has gotten off to a strong start this season.
The Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week scored 18 points in the Marauders’ season-opening 54-52 victory over Ionia Tuesday while shooting 11-for-15 from the free throw line.
“My free throws the past couple of years have not been the best. But I was really proud of myself (Tuesday) by knocking down my free throws,” Walter said. “I think if I knock down my free throws this year, it will help out quite a bit with our team and myself. I think my free throws and my passing have gotten a lot better, my assists.”
Two nights later, Walter, a 5-foot-6 shooting guard, scored nine points with two steals and two assists as Ovid-Elsie defeated Bath 50-29 to rise to 2-0 overall.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham said Walter — a first-team All Mid-Michigan Activities Conference player last season — is an impact scorer and shooter but also an unselfish player who is an excellent passer and defender. Walter is just an all-around basketball player, he said.
“Obviously Caitlyn’s shooting stands out — she currently holds our school records for most 3-pointers in a game and also most 3-pointers in a season,” Cunningham said. “However, she is a fantastic ballhandler and, when her shot isn’t falling, she knows to start penetrating and get to the hoop. She is an outstanding finisher and free throw shooter.”
Walter rattled the rim for six 3-pointers in a game last season vs. Durand, tying Linnea Brandholm’s Marauder school record she set in 2010-11. In that game, Walter sank all six treys in the first half as Ovid-Elsie sidelined the Railroaders 49-24 in a Division 2 district opener.
Walter’s season record for 3-pointers is 43. She rained in 38 treys during last year’s abbreviated schedule.
A ‘quiet’ leader who is not necessarily the most vocal captain, Cunningham said that Walter is the type of kid who is always doing the right things — such as coming to the gym on weekends to work on her game and staying after practice “to get more shots up.” She is a three-year team captain.
“I had the chance to coach Caitlyn since about fourth grade when I did little league hoops,” Cunningham said. “Her parents have also been instrumental in her basketball unbringing as she has played on the AAU circuit for many years. Simply put, she is a basketball junkie and absolutely loves the sport. She has helped us transform our basketball culture from a so-so program to one that I believe people respect.”
“Basketball has always been my favorite — ever since I was little,” Walter said.
Walter averaged 11.3 points last season and rained in 38 3-pointers. She also came up with 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists per game as the Marauders finished 12-5 overall and 6-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“We definitely want to accomplish a conference championship — which I think we’re on our way there,” Walter said. “We can definitely do that and then a district championship, which we are hosting this year and I think we can definitely get that this year. We’re in pretty good shape to get our way there.”
The senior said a district championship would be a special accomplishment.
“I really think we can win districts this year — it would be the first time since 1984,” Walter said. “That would be major for us.”
Walter said that the Marauders have experience back but still fairly young.
“We’ve got quite a few starters back but we are pretty young,” Walter said. “We only have three seniors this year (Walter, Braylon Byrnes and Kaylee Hall).”
Individually, Walter has a shot at reaching 1,000 points for her career. Cunningham said the senior would need to average just over 16 points per game to do that. At the start of the season, Walter needed 344 to become just the second player in O-E girls hoop history to reach 1,000.
“I would like to get that (1,000 career points), that would be nice,” Walter said.
She has also played volleyball and soccer at Ovid-Elsie.
Her future plans include pursuing a career in the medical field. While she hasn’t decided which college she will attend, she hopes to continue her basketball career at the next level.
The senior maintains a 3.78 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society. She was a member of the student council her freshman and sophomore years.
