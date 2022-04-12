SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek downed Owosso, 7-0, outshooting the Trojans 34-0 Monday.
The Trojans, falling to 0-2, got 18 saves from Lily Usher.
Despite the loss, Owosso coach Chris Bird praised the midfield play of Rorie Babcock, Sawyer Ball-Duley, Brie Wood and Sophie Brown.
