BYRON — Byron High School senior Maddie Davis delivered the spiking thunder for the Eagles’ varsity volleyball team in 2020.
This week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, was one of the best attackers in the area this fall — powering 259 kills and adding 164 digs, 33 aces and 10 blocks for the 17-7-2 Eagles. Byron finished second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Davis had the ability to dominate matches and a case in point came when Byron outlasted Morrice in five sets. Davis registered 35 kills in that non-conference match alone as the Eagles nipped the Orioles in a memorable 21-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-19, 15-8 comeback victory.
“I think the Morrice game was probably my best game … I think our whole team was just positive the whole game and that helped me stay up,” Davis said of that marathon match. “I had all of the energy I needed to keep hitting the ball.”
Davis said Byron had plenty of talented players this season and having a standout setter like Pearl Schmidt to work with was another positive factor, said Davis. Schmidt led the area in assists with 489 in 2020.
Davis was named to the 2020 Argus-Press All-Area first team volleyball team. She was also voted to the MMAC first team.
Byron head coach Autumn McGuire said that Davis’ role far exceeded her prolific hitting. Davis was an all-around player in the rotation, said McGuire.
“She was extremely important to the success of our team this season,” McGuire said of Davis. “She had worked hard for the past six years to achieve the success she had. Her dedication and work ethic to reach her goals were a great inspiration to the team. Maddie played all the way around for us and not only hit from the outside with tremendous power and accurancy but she used her court awareness on defense as a great middle back as well as from the service line. She will be greatly missed next fall.”
When asked to name what her biggest improvement was this season, Davis said it was her ability to play more aggressively.
“I think I just felt that I could be a little more aggressive,” Davis said. “Like I wasn’t as nervous — and I felt the team was better this year and so that helped me,” Davis said. “Not better but like we worked better together.”
Davis said that as an upperclassman, she was counted on to lead the team as much as she could in 2020.
I was a captain so that was a change. I had a little bit bigger role,” Davis said.
Byron saw its volleyball season end with a four-set loss to Dansville in the Division 3 district semifinals.
Davis has also competed in track and field at Byron — although last year’s spring sports seasons were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a sophomore, Davis set a school record of 8-feet-6 in the pole vault and also competed in the 300-meter hurdles, the 1,600 relay and the 400 relay.
Davis went 8-6 at the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference meet at Chesaning and ended up placing first in the league. She just missed qualifying for the state meet in the pole vault.
Davis said her college plans are undecided. She said she doesn’t know if she’ll be playing volleyball in college or not.
Davis said that she has also played club volleyball for Top Gun, which is based in Howell. Her third year in club volleyball is coming up.
