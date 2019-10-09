Postseason soccer kicks off this evening. Here’s your guide to all the local matchups and how each team looks going into postseason play.
2019 Soccer District Preview
Division 2 District 28 at Clio
Oct. 10-17
Owosso and Flint Kearsley play tonight at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to play Fenton Oct. 15. Owosso and Kearsley both enter this game having not won since mid-September. The Trojans finished the season 3-16, while Kearsley is 6-9-2. The last time the teams met, the Hornets handed Owosso a 2-0 defeat.
Division 3 District 44 at Hemlock
Oct. 9-19
Chesaning begins play tonight against Alma at 4:30p.m. Chesaning enters districts at 2-9-1, while Alma comes in at 9-8-2.
Division 3 District 43 at Williamston
Oct. 10-17
This district kicks off Thursday with three area teams in action, beginning with Durand vs. Perry and Ovid-Elsie vs. Lansing Sexton at 5 p.m. Perry went 4-13-1 and has missed its leading scorer Tyler Bogner the last few weeks. Meanwhile Durand produced an 8-8-2 season, but having not won a game outright this month (they have a victory by forfeit against Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy). The winner plays No. 6-ranked Lansing Catholic Monday at 5 p.m.
Ovid-Elsie is one of the top teams in the bracket and has the best record out of the field at 14-3. With that being said, the Marauders find themselves in one of the toughest district fields this year with both No.7 Williamston and No. 6 Lansing Catholic likely standing in the way of a berth in regionals. The good news is the Mauraunders have an outstanding goalie, Nate Reser, who has 90 saves on the season and has only allowed eight goals. He will play a huge role in any sort of run that Ovid-Elsie can put together. Lansing Sexton won’t be a pushover game by any means but if the Marauders take care of business it could be the start of a good postseason run.
Corunna (1-14) has had a tough season heading into the 7 p.m. game against Williamston. Barring a flawless game, it doesn’t look like they’ll make it out of the first round.
Division 4 District 57
at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
Oct. 9-19
Byron comes into districts, which begins Thursday with a 4 p.m. matchup against host Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, with championship aspirations. The Eagles have the best record in the field at 14-2-1 and have an incredible scorer in Matthew Williams, who leads the Eagles with 32 goals. They also feature solid facilitators in Jacob Miller and Justin Frye, and Billy Bailey in goal, who has a 83% save rate. If the Eagles win, they play Genesee Christian Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Division 4 District 52 at Laingsburg
Oct. 9-19
In its opening game, the Wolfpack have two advantages. First, Laingsburg will play all of districts on their home turf. Second, they will face a weak opponent in 1-12 Potterville (4:30 p.m. Friday).
But what the Wolfpack do beyond that remains to be seen. If they take care of business against Potterville, they will likely face a much tougher opponent in 19-2-1 Dansville which, even with home field advantage, may be tough to beat.
