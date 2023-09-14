PIGSKIN PICKS: Down, but maybe, just maybe, not yet out

It’s Week 4 of this year’s Argus-Press Pigskin Picks competition and I’m in last place.
On the one hand, this is perfectly ok. There’s no money on the line, and, while I haven’t run sort of scientific test to confirm this hypothesis, I would wager the ability to correctly predict the outcome of football games has little to no bearing on one’s worth as a person.
On the other hand, I’m supposed to be the captain of this here ship, and if I’m unable to correctly ascertain the potency of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, why, I’m liable to lose the respect of the more savvy gridiron gurus on staff.
Obviously, I’ve got to buck up and get my head right over here. I need to rise like a phoenix and grind my co-workers into the picking dust, in the name of unit cohesion.
This will undoubtedly require much study and concentration. I’ll need to consider every facet of every game, to pour over film and scour injury reports, I’ll need to … what’s that? You say that I don’t have time for any of that? This column is running today?
Oh well. Maybe I’ll just flip a coin. I can’t do much worse.
This week’s picks:
CORUNNA at OWOSSO
Serious intrigue surrounds this rivalry matchup. Friday’s contest in Owosso will be the first in which both teams enter with winning records since 2000. That span includes five years in which they didn’t play, and 12 where they met in the season opener with identical 0-0 records, but it’s still a health stretch any way you slice it. This year the Trojans are 2-1, while the Cavaliers have gone 3-0.
Among the burning questions to be answered when the squads meet are: Which team will have more fans in attendance? and: Will Corunna score 40 points by halftime? The former question is the one with the most room for debate in this pundit’s opinion. The Cavaliers haven’t had a home game yet this year, and their fans are likely chomping at the bit for the chance to see them up close and in person. I expect them to flock to Willman Field in force on Friday. Of course Owosso is the home team, so they have a built-in advantage, and the presence of the marching band in the south end zone stands will, of course, bolster the Trojans’ numbers.
As for the latter question … in its first three contests Corunna has led 33-0, 38-0 and 40-0 at the half. Owosso may be 2-1, but gave up 32 points to a Mt. Morris team that has scored seven combined points in its other two contests in Week 2 and gave up 50 points to an uninspiring Clio team in a loss last week. Pick: Corunna.
CHESANING
at LAINGSBURG
Maybe I should bust out the coin for this one. On the surface level, Chesaning seems like an easy pick here. The Indians have a program-defining win over local powerhouse New Lothrop to their credit this year, and are coming off a dominant 36-0 shutout of Mt. Morris. Laingsburg, meanwhile, has an close win over a rebuilding Durand squad and a easy but not especially exciting 35-7 W over a bad Wyoming Kelloggsville team. The Wolfpack put up a game fight for three-ish quarters vs. the Central Michigan Athletic Conference equivalent of New Lothrop, Pewamo-Westphalia, but ultimately fell, 26-7.
The complicating variable in all this is Chesaning’s season-opening home loss to Bath. The Fighting Bees squeaked past the Indians 26-22 (with the help of a lightning postponement) before being pantsed by P-W 21-0, marking them as roughly the same caliber as Laingsburg, as far as CMAC contention is concerned. The Wolfpack is always well-coached and has the benefit of home field advantage. It’s easy to visualize them getting a couple of big runs from senior back Jack Borgman, holding Chesaning’s Power I ground game largely in check, and coming away with a 17-14 victory
Yeah, let’s see what George Washington has to say … looks like it’s tails: Pick: Chesaning.
NEW LOTHROP at MT. MORRIS
New Lothrop does not quite seem to be its usual dominant self to this point in the 2023 season. That the Hornets lost to Chesaning for the first time since 2005 in Week 2, 27-22, is probably evidence enough to support that claim, but that they followed that performance up with an 11-point win over Clarkston Everest Collegiate (26-15) last Friday really drives the point home. Last year the Hornets clobbered Everest 55-0. Turnovers have been a problem for New Lothrop. Senior QB threw two goal line picks vs. Chesaning, and the Hornets also lost a fumble.
None of that should matter vs. Mt. Morris, a traditional MMAC bottom feeder that has been outscored 39-70 through three weeks. Pick: New Lothrop.
MONTROSE at OVID-ELSIE
This is going to be a purely reductive transitive property exercise for me. Montrose (3-0, 2-0 MMAC) and O-E (2-1, 2-0 MMAC) have two common opponents so far, Otisville LakeVille and Durand. The Marauders beat LakeVille by 43 points (61-18), the Rams won by 18 (42-24). O-E beat Durand by 20 (35-15), Montrose won by eight (22-14). Also, Ovid-Elsie’s at home and quarterback Tryce Tokar demonstrated a new angle to his previously run-first game with 220 passing yards and three scores last week. Pick: Ovid-Elsie.
DURAND at LAKEVILLE
Durand has, as anticipated, come back down to Earth after its storybook 2022 season. That’s just what happens when you lose pretty much every starter on your team to graduation. Despite struggling to an 0-3 record to start the year, the Railroaders haven’t looked compeletly inept, however. Two of their losses, to Laingsburg and Montrose, have been by one score. And things are looking up schedule-wise. Durand’s next three opponents are all under .500, starting with LakeVille. The Falcons have been blown out in successive weeks by Ovid-Elsie and Montrose, both of whom Durand played much tighter.
Against the Marauders, LakeVille looked especially woeful, giving up big run after big run. The Falcons don’t seem likely to have the speed needed to counteract all the deception inherent to Durand’s Power T attack. Pick: Durand.
PERRY at WHITMORE LAKE
I feel like none of the data that has been compiled by these two teams in 2023 is especially valuable for the purposes of predicting this matchup. Perry is 1-2, while Whitmore Lake is 0-3, but the Ramblers’ win came against an impossibly inept Holton squad — one of the worst teams I have ever laid eyes on. A group of reasonably mean kindergarteners would tackle at least as well as the Red Devils did in their 42-0 loss to Perry. All three of Whitmore Lake’s losses, meanwhile, have come against larger-enrollment schools with winning records. Sure, the two of the losses were lopsided (42-6 vs. Manchester and 42-8 vs. Detroit Edison), but neither were as bad as Perry’s 53-0 blowout loss to Fowler last week. If it feels like I’m talking myself into picking Whitmore Lake, it’s because I am. Pick: Whitmore Lake.
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK
at MORRICE
Last year, two of Portland St. Patrick’s first three games were dominant wins over Coleman and Webberville. The Shamrocks then finished the year 3-6, with a decisive 46-24 home loss to Morrice. This year the ‘Rocks again have big-margin victories over Coleman (34-20) and Webberville (52-16) through the first three weeks. My (imaginary) money’s on more déjà vu. Pick: Morrice.
BYRON at MT. PLEASANT SACRED HEART
Sadly, the move to eight-man football hasn’t precipitated the leap in competitiveness the Eagles were hoping for. Byron has now been shut out in eight of its past 12 games, dating back to last season. Pick: Sacred Heart.
BOWLING GREEN at No. 2 MICHIGAN (-40.5)
By this point in my picking existence, it’s clear that I know little and less about the spread. But it seems to me that the Wolverines are especially disinterested in covering it. The new clock rules that are costing teams across Division I football multiple drives per game — leaving more air time for precious, precious commercials — aren’t helping either. Pick: Michigan 37, Bowling Green 3 (Michigan doesn’t cover).
N0. 8 WASHINGTON (-16.5) at MICHIGAN STATE
For the record, I would have picked Washington even before Mel Tucker turned out to be another sad testament to toxic football culture. Pick: Washington 44, MSU 14 (Washington covers).
SEAHAWKS at LIONS (-5.5)
“Forward down the field,
A charging team that will not yield.
And when the Blue and Silver wave,
Stand and cheer the brave.
Rah, Rah, Rah.
Go hard, win the game.
With honor you will keep your fame.
Down the field and gain,
A Lion victory!”
Pick: Lions 23, Seahawks 16 (Lions cover).
PACKERS (-1.5) at FALCONS
The Jordan Love era of Green Bay Packers football got off to a rip-roaring start last Sunday, with a 38-20 win over Chicago. Love threw for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no picks, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. I just think it would be the funniest thing in the world if the Packers once again drafted a Hall of Fame quarterback and let him stew for a few years before unleashing him on the league a la Aaron Rodgers, while no other team in the league seems capable of doing anything remotely similar. Pick: Packers 20, Falcons 17 (Packers cover).
