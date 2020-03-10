CORUNNA — Brodie Crim handled the scoring load in the first half. Caleb Leykauf took care of the second half.
Crim scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and Leykauf had 13 of his 16 points in the second half as Perry sidelined Chesaning 56-44 Monday in the Division 2 district opener at Corunna.
“We came out with a lot more energy in the second half and we started out slow in the first half and that was the difference,” Leykauf said. “We did a good job of pushing the ball in the second half.”
Perry (17-4) advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal against Owosso (1-19). Ovid-Elsie, a 60-35 winner over Durand in Monday’s other game, will play Corunna in the 5:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday.
The Indians sliced the deficit to 44-40 on Rae’Quonn Parham’s basket with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter. But Perry held off Chesaning down the stretch, getting a big 3-pointer from Anthony Lewis with 41/2 minutes to go and four free throws by Leykauf.
“We just had a slow start and they came out in a zone and we haven’t played against much zone this year,” Crim said. “It was a little different to us. We’re used to playing against man.”
Leykauf added nine rebounds, while C.J. King scored 12 points with five steals and four assists. Crim had three 3-pointers, including one from the baseline as the first-half buzzer sounded, giving the Ramblers a 31-22 lead.
Lewis scored all eight of his points in the second half, including two key 3-pointers.
“I thought Anthony Lewis hit two big 3s and it kind of pushed our lead up,” Perry coach Mike Shauver said. “After that we were able to get some stops and gain control of the boards. I thought they controlled the boards in the first half. In the second half, once we got going, we were able to hold them to one and done and limit their second chances.”
Chesaning (9-11) was led by Parham’s 15 points. Imari Hall added 11 points and Jack Skaryd scored 10.
Shauver knew going into the game Chesaning would be a hard team to beat. His opinion didn’t change afterward.
“We watched them on film and you could tell that they played hard,” Shauver said. “They can shoot it pretty well and we knew we’d have a battle.”
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said his team stayed within striking distance, but couldn’t make shots late in the fourth quarter.
“First of all, I want to say how proud I am of my guys,” Weigl said. “Perry is a heck of a team, winning their conference and they beat O-E, one of the best teams in the area by far. For our guys to go out there and play like they did, I’m super, super excited and happy for those guys. They played their hearts out.”
Weigl said Perry’s ballhandling and long-range shooting hurt the most.
“They have so many ballhandlers and so many scorers,” Weigl said. “They’re just so aggressive and crash the boards really hard — you can’t afford to give them second chances and we did.”
Perry and Owosso have already met this season, with the Ramblers beating the Trojans 63-32 Feb. 25. Shauver said it won’t be easy the second time around.
“Owosso plays tough, they play hard and so it will be probably the same type of game (as Chesaning),” Shauver said. “You know at this stage, you don’t care if you win pretty or you win ugly. You just want to win.”
Division 2 District at Corunna
PERRY 56, CHESANING 44
CHESANING (9-11): Rae’Quonn Parham 7 1-4 15, Imari Hall 5 0-0 11, Trent Devereaux 1 0-0 3, Jack Skaryd 3 2-2 10, Michael James 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 3-7 44.
PERRY (17-4): Brodie Crim 4 4-7 15, Anthony Lewis 2 2-2 8, C.J. King 6 0-1 12, Caleb Leykauf 4 6-6 16, Brody Kassa 1 0-0 2, Hunter Sanderson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 13-18 56.
Chesaning 12 10 12 10 — 44
Perry 15 16 12 13 — 56
3-Point Goals: Perry 7 (Crime 3, Lewis 2, Leykauf 2). Chesaning 5 (Skaryd 2, Devereaux 1, James 1, Hall 1). Rebounds: Perry (Leykauf 9). Assists: Perry (King 4). Steals: Perry (King 5).
