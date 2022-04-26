OWOSSO — After sweeping a three-game series from Ortonville Brandon last week, Owosso went up against Flint Metro League Stars Division baseball frontrunner Lake Fenton Monday.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Blue Devils captured an 11-1, 6-3 sweep to improve to 8-0 in league play. Owosso fell to 3-5 in the conference and 5-5 overall.
Owosso head coach Kevin Moore said his team failed to do the “little things” right and was hurt by errors in the field at critical times.
“We did the little things right last week,” he said. “There’s always positive and negative things you can take away from games like these. We got a lot of work to do, but we’re going to keep moving forward.”
Moore said the Trojans played a much better game in the nightcap as Owosso led 3-2 after four innings. Hugh Doyle lined a run-scoring double to plate Zach Evon in the first inning. Lake Fenton took a 2-1 lead in the third, but Owosso tied the game at 2 on Doyle’s solo home run — his first of the year — to lead off the bottom of the fourth.
“It was a fastball and I hit it to left,” Doyle said.
Cody Fields got on base thanks to a Lake Fenton error and scored on Damon Burdick’s double.
Owosso starter Jay Tuttle pitched the first four innings, limiting Lake Fenton to two runs and two hits. Tuttle struck out five and walked three. His fastball was clocked by one radar gun at 88 mph.
Tuttle said he has thrown in the low 90s, but because the weather was cold, he might not have been that fast. It was still plenty fast to keep Lake Fenton off balance early.
“My catcher (Reese Klein) caught me well and my defense made plays,” Tuttle said. “I made a couple of mistakes on pitches and they dropped a few hits in … I’m usually in the 90s, 92 or 93 (mph) but in the cold, I was pretty happy with where I was at today.”
Moore said that Tuttle delivered a solid showing.
“Jay has great command of his fastball and of his other pitches,” Moore said.
Owosso’s bullpen couldn’t hold off the Blue Devils, however. Lake Fenton tied the game at 3-3 on Reid Shumaker’s fifth-inning single off left-handed reliever Cody Fields. Max Keller’s three-run homer with one out in the sixth turned a 3-3 tie into a 6-3 lead.
Fields gave up four runs on six hits in two innings. Zach Evon pitched the seventh for Owosso, allowing no runs and no hits.
Shumaker pitched the first five innings and yielded three runs and four hits. He struck out eight and walked one.
The Blue Devils captured a five-inning victory in the first game as Lake Fenton lefthander Kenny Wright could do little wrong, limiting the Trojans to just three hits. He struck out six with no walks.
Alex Krawczyk homered with two outs in the fifth to get Owosso on the board. Burdick doubled in the second and Doyle singled in the fourth.
Doyle took the loss for Owosso. The righthander started and pitched the first two innings and was charged with six runs on six hits.
He struck out two and walked one.
Lake Fenton swatted 11 hits and took advantage of two Trojan errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.