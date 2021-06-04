Head coach Craig Rainey, an Owosso native, led his Adrian College baseball team to the NCAA Division III regional title over the Memorial Day weekend.
After dropping their second regional game May 28 to Texas Lutheran, the Bulldogs won a wild 15-14 game Saturday against Penn State-Harrisburg to stay in the tournament. Harrisburg was up 9-1 after four innings, but a four-run sixth and five run seventh helped Adrian erase the deficit.
Adrian then rallied Sunday against host Wisconsin-Whitewater with two runs in the top of the ninth to take a 3-2 victory. The teams played a deciding game on Monday, with Adrian winning 8-7 on Tristin Richardson’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Adrian will begin the Division III College World Series today at 2:15 p.m. against St. Thomas (Minnesota) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gillett notches win in NCAA regionals
Corunna native Duncan Gillett picked up a victory in Davenport University’s Division II regional run, pitching the Panthers to a 6-2 win over Trevecca Nazarene Sunday.
Gillett, who was the winning pitcher in the GLIAC tournament championship game two weeks ago, tossed 61/3 innings against Trevecca, giving up two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.
Davenport opened regionals with a loss May 28 to Lindenwood, then beat Northwood, Quincy and Trevecca to stay alive. Trevecca Nazarene eliminated the Panthers Monday, scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning to pick up an 11-9 victory.
Davenport finished the season 33-16 overall. Gillett went 3-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 29 innings. He had 26 strikeouts.
