CORUNNA — Three varsity baseball players from Corunna High School were recently named to the 2023 Division 2 all-state honorable mention squad — Colby Ardelean, Collin Thompson and Decklan Davis.
They were recognized by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Ardelean, a third baseman/pitcher, broke two school records this spring, for most hits in a season (62) and most stolen bases in a season (42). The senior finished his high school career with 101 hits and was named first team All Flint Metro and first team All-District.
Ardelean batted .554 with 12 doubles, two homers and 22 RBIs. The lead-off hitter walked seven times and struck out just three times in 124 plate appearances. He also compiled a 4-0 pitching record and a 2.33 earned run average through 30 innings, striking out 18 and walking four. He gave up 10 earned runs.
Thompson posted a 9-0 record on the mound through 65 1/3 innings this season. He compiled a 1.71 earned run average, striking out 30 and walking 10. The Cavalier senior also played second base. He batted .300 with 27 hits and 23 RBI with 20 stolen bases. He was named a unanimous first-team All-Flint Metro League player and was also All-District.
Davis, the Cavaliers’ catcher, batted .356 with nine doubles, three triples and 23 RBI. He was named to the Flint Metro League first team and was also recognized as an all-district player.
Corunna, coached by Chuck Osika, posted a season record of 25-6. The Cavaliers shared first-place honors in the Flint Metro League Stars Division with Lake Fenton, as each posted 12-3 won-loss marks.
Cavaliers who earned Academic All-State honors were Logan Vowell, Braden Andrejack and Peyton TerMeer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.