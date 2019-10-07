MORRICE — The next time Morrice High School senior Shane Cole intercepts the football, he’ll be joining some elite company.
Cole has 13 career interceptions and needs just one more pick to tie 1968 graduate Andy Flynn and Bryan Merry (1999), who both had 14.
Cole has one interception so far this season, along with several pass breakups. He had eight picks last fall, helping the Orioles capture the eight-man football Division 1 state title.
The goal now is to get back to the Superior Dome.
“We want to keep winning and get back up there to Marquette,” Cole said. “We’re very young this year. The coaches keep us very focused and me and the other captains (Peyton Smith, Max Jackson and Jarrett Wood) have been keeping the guys focused, not letting them get too big-headed with all of these wins.”
So far the Orioles have not missed a beat, starting out 6-0 following a 70-6 crushing Saturday of Burton Madison. The team is ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press.
“I think we’re very similar to last year’s team — just not as big,” Cole said. “But we’ve never really been big. I think we’re quite identical — especially with our defense. We rely on our defense and defense is definitely our strength.”
In addition to playing cornerback on defense, Cole is receiver and tight end on offense. Morrice relies mainly on its ground game, but Cole has still caught eight passes for 258 yards — both of which are team highs — and four touchdowns. He can run a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.
Cole said first-year quarterback Jonathan Carpenter deserves a lot of credit as well in getting him the football.
“I’ll play anywhere just as long as it helps us win,” he said.
Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett said heavy losses to graduation has opened up new opportunities for the 6-foot-3, 160-pound senior.
“Last year we were stacked with 12 seniors who could play offense,” Crockett said. “So (Cole) kind of got left on the sideline as a defensive player only. This year, he’s come out and taken on the tight end role and a little bit of the running back role. He does a heck of a job.”
Cole, a three-year starter, has few equals on defense and is probably one of the biggest corners the school has had.
“He’s improved every single year,” Crockett said. “You can really tell that he’s worked on his craft over the last three years. He’s extremely reliable out there on the corner. We match him up with the best receiver on the other team and we count on him to hold that kid to lack of yardage.”
A perfect example of that came in the state title game against Pickford., when Cole’s assignment was 6-foot-8 All-State receiver Nick Edington. Edington was limited to four grabs for 62 yards and Pickford quarterback Jimmy Storey completed just 4 of 17 passes in the game.
“Being out-sized by six or seven inches, and the way that Shane played him, he did great,” Crockett said. “You couldn’t ask for too much more than what Shane did.”
Cole said it was a challenge going up against the much taller Edington.
“He was good and I was put on their best guy and did what I could and we came out with a victory,” he said. “The quarterback only threw to two other guys like one time and the rest was all towards him.””
Cole has also competed in basketball and track and field at Morrice. He was the starting point guard for last year’s varsity basketball team for four games before a torn MCL while snowboarding ended his season. A long jumper, relay runner and 300-meter hurdler, he also missed track and field.
Cole is hoping to continue his football career at the collegiate level. He has not decided which school he will attend next year but said Grand Valley State is a possibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.