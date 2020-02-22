NEW LOTHROP — Theresa Marvin was a senior captain for the last Byron girls basketball team that won an outright league championship.
Thirty years later she watched from the sideline — now as the program’s head coach — as daughters Sarah and Becky helped the Eagles win another one.
Makayla Clement scored 25 points and Sarah Marvin had 20 points, 18 rebounds, seven steals and six assists as Byron beat New Lothrop 57-25 Friday night to clinch the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference crown.
“Absolutely this was a goal of ours,” Theresa Marvin said. “Our next goal is to win a district. We’ve never done it before. I’ve played in two district finals, but Byron has never won a basketball district.”
The Eagles (17-1, 13-0 MMAC) held a two-game lead over nearest challenger Chesaning as the night began. Each now has just one league contest remaining.
“I feel very blessed to be able to win it all together, especially with all of our teammates,” Makayla Clement said. “We’re really excited and I know we’re ready to work for it next year, too.”
Byron had shared league championships in each of the previous three seasons. The Eagles split the inaugural MMAC title with New Lothrop last season, and shared the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division with Morrice in both 2018 and 2017.
This one, however, was all theirs. Byron last won a league title outright in 1990, as a members of the Mid-State Athletic Conference.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Sarah Marvin said. “We’ve shared for a long time. So it feels pretty good to break that streak and hopefully we can keep it going.”
New Lothrop, which led 10-8 after one quarter, could not sustain that effort as Byron went on a 16-1 run in the second. Clement fueled the run with eight points, while Sarah Marvin had a 3-pointer and two free throw makes. Mackenna Clement also had a 3-pointer.
Makayla Clement said the Eagles got much more aggressive in attacking the basket starting in the second quarter.
“(Theresa Marvin) told me to look to drive a lot more,” Clement said. “My 3s weren’t sinking and so she told me, ‘to keeping driving.’”
New Lothrop (9-9, 8-5 MMAC) was led by 12 points from Brooke Wenzlick. She scored five points in the first quarter and seven in the fourth, but was held scoreless in the middle frames. Madison Wheeler added six points and Makayla Lienau had five.
Hornets coach Jim Perry said his team came out with great intensity in the first quarter.
“We came ready to play and the girls executed the game plan,” he said. “(Byron’s) just a talented team with a lot of experience.”
Byron built the lead to 43-13 late in the third quarter and coasted to the victory.
Becky Marvin added six rebounds and Makenna Clement had five boards for the Eagles. Makayla Clement had three steals.
The Eagles matched their win total from 2018-19 and can tie the school record of 18 victories with one more win. That mark was also set by the 1990 club, which went 18-5 and fell in the district championship game to Williamston.
BYRON 57, NEW LOTHROP 25
BYRON (17-1, 13-0 MMAC): Makayla Clement 11 0-0 25, Skylar Lewis 1 0-0 3, Sarah Marvin 6 7-7 20, Raegan Forgie 2 0-0 4, Becky Marvin 1 0-0 2, Makenna Clement 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 7-7 57.
NEW LOTHROP (9-9, 8-5 MMAC): Brooke Wenzlick 5 1-1 12, Lauren Riley 0 2-2 2, Makayla Lienau 2 1-3 5, Madison Wheeler 2 0-0 6. Totals: 9 4-6 25.
Byron 8 16 19 14 — 57
NL 10 1 4 10 — 25
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 3 (Wenzlick 1, Wheeler 2). Byron 6 (Makayla Clement 3, Lewis 1, Sarah Marvin 1, Makenna Clement 1). Rebounds: Byron (Sarah Marvin 18). Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 6). Steals: Byron (Sarah Marvin 7).
