Corunna’s season comes to end with district final loss to Hamady

CHESANING — Corunna basketball head coach Rocky Buscemi knew his team would be in for a challenge against Flint Hamady.
Buscemi proved right: Corunna gave Hamady (18-4) a battle for much of the night, but Corunna’s (17-7) season ended with a 54-35 loss to the Hawks in Friday’s district final at Chesaning High School.
“They’re a phenomenal team. They’re as athletic as anyone in the state. Scouting them against teams like Hamtramck, Detroit (Martin Luther) King who are top 10 teams in Class A and see them exploit those teams athletically, we knew we had a tough hill to climb,” Buscemi said. “But I think we battled and we gave ourselves a chance and I’m really proud of the way my guys competed. I don’t think anyone other than the guys in the locker room and some of our fans thought we had any chance tonight, and we were in the game for most of the night.”
Further decreasing the likelihood of the Cavaliers pulling the upset, their three-point specialist Brevin Boilore, who led all scorers with 24 points in Corunna’s district semifinal win against Chesaning on Wednesday, was not available. Buscemi said Boilore came down with a stomach bug Thursday night, and despite Boilore’s best efforts to play, it simply wasn’t in the cards. Corunna did not have its best shooting night in Boilore’s absence.
“Needless to say, a guy who scores 24 in the semifinals certainly wouldn’t have hurt having him tonight. But his safety comes first and I think he’s a warrior for being here and not staying home,” Buscemi said.
The shots didn’t fall, but Corunna junior Wyatt Bower did demonstrate some solid moves down low, giving Hamady fits when Corunna was able to get the ball to him in the post. Bower finished the night with a team-high 14 points.
“When Wyatt’s locked in, he’s as good as any player high-post to low-post around. (He’s got a) great first step, (and) as athletic as Hamady is, he’s every bit as athletic they have or anyone has for that reason. He’s a three-sport stud and obviously does a lot for us on the basketball team,” Buscemi said.
Bower scored six points in the first quarter to keep Corunna in the hunt, but still Hamady led 14-9 after one.
The Cavs hung around in the second. After Corunna senior Peyton TerMeer scored a layup to cut the Hamady lead to 22-15 in the waning seconds of the second quarter, Corunna forced a turnover and looked set to get one more possession before half.
Then things went haywire. Hamady’s Sean Byrd stole the ball himself and scored (plus a foul) with two seconds left in the half.
Before Byrd attempted the free throw, Buscemi received a technical foul when he argued for a foul on the play.
“I felt like the officials missed one and missed one pretty bad. Probably would’ve heard the slap all the way back in Corunna. I think overall the officials let the guys play and decide the game so I don’t think they did a horrible job in that regard, but that particular play was just right out front. I felt like anyone could see it and I had to stick up for my player,” he said.
After the dust had settled, Byrd made his original free throw and the technical foul free throw, putting Corunna down 26-15 at intermission.
Still scrapping, Corunna reduced a 16-point deficit to seven points from the end of the third to the beginning of the fourth. Corunna’s Dakari McGee kicked off an 8-2 run with a steal, which led to a layup for TerMeer. Bower began the fourth quarter with a layup, and he later set up McGee for a layup after a Hamady turnover, forcing a Hamady timeout with the score 38-31 with 6:16 left.
Too many turnovers and Hamady’s persistent offensive rebounding doomed Corunna down the stretch, however.
Hamady was led by 19 points from Amari’Yunn Blythe.
