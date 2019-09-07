The Argus-Press
ELSIE — Ethan Byrnes scored twice and Ovid-Elsie’s boys soccer team routed Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 9-0 Thursday.
Cal Byrnes had three assists in the mercy-rule shortened game, which lasted just one half. Joshua Swender and Camren Cuthbert each had a goal and an assist for the Marauders. Nate Reser, Brandon Grieder, Adam Barton and Tim Grubaugh all netted their first varsity goals. Cooper Price-Nicholson also scored.
SASA only brought eight players into the contest, so the teams played eight-on-eight, according to O-E coach Justin Fluharty.
