NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop senior softball player Makayla Lienau helped the Hornets win the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title in unbeaten fashion earlier this spring.
Now it’s on to the districts and the Hornets are hoping to win some more trophy hardware.
Lienau, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, has been a hard-hitting, solid-fielding third baseman this season. She also plays first base on occasion and Lienau is currently batting .544 with 62 hits including 11 doubles and 38 RBIs.
“Makayla is a girl every coach loves to have on the team,” New Lothrop head coach Tom Birchmeier said. “She shows up with a smile on her face and works hard every day whether it’s practice or a game. Her teammates made a great choice in picking her as a captain because she is a natural leader. She leads by example and is never afraid to put in extra work. She has been great at third base, especially in bunt coverage, and has been one of our best hitters this year.”
Lienau batted .638 in league play and the third-year varsity player, team captain and Academic All-Stater was a key ingredient in New Lothrop winning its first league title since 2009.
“That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season — to win a league championship because it hasn’t been done for a long time,” the senior said. “It’s been a long time in softball. To win the league and to beat every team in the league was huge for our team.”
New Lothrop will complete its regular season Wednesday with a single game at Frankenmuth (starting time is 5 p.m.).
The Hornets then travel to Mt. Morris Saturday for the Division 3 district tournamennt. New Lothrop takes on Durand in a 10 a.m. district semifinal. With a victory, the Hornets would take on the Mt. Morris/Montrose district semifinal winner at 1 p.m. for the district championship.
New Lothrop also won the Hanover-Horton Tournament this season — beating Morenci 5-2, Hanover-Horton 12-10 and Sand Creek in the finals, 10-3. Lienau had two hits in both of the first two games. The Hornets currently stand 31-6 overall. They are currently a Division 4 honorable mention selection in the state rankings conducted by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Lienau said perhaps her best game included a perfect performance at the plate.
“I hit a home run in one of the tournaments we played in, and I believe it was vs. LakeVille, and I went 4-for-4 so that was really nice to do that,” Lienau said.
Added Lienau, “I’m mainly a singles and doubles hitter and right now, I’m batting No. 4 in the line-up. It’s really fun and it’s quite an honor, honestly.”
The senior said the team’s success has come from many sources. Junior pitcher Jersey Hemgesberg currently maintains a 1.98 earned run average with 154 strikeouts. She has also rapped 73 hits. Samantha Birchmeier has also been a key pitcher while players like Marissa Rombach (58 hits), Isabel Henige (52 hits) and Brynne Birchmeier have also shined.
“Our pitchers do amazing — they really help us out and they can rely on our defense for when the girls do get a hit,” Lienau said. “I think all-around we’re a great team with our defense and our offense, plus our attitudes have been really good. We had the season taken away last year so I think all of us, coming in this year, really understood how much softball meant to us and we’ve wanted to, like, play our hearts out.”
The remaining goals for New Lothrop?
“Obviously we want to win districts and regionals and then our team wants to go all the way to the states,” Lienau said. “We’re super excited to have a really strong team this year. We truly believe we can make a long run in the tournament and go to the state finals and win it.”
Lienau was also a captain and starting forward for New Lothrop’s girls basketball team, which compiled a 13-4 overall record this past winter, winning a Division 3 district championship with a 44-15 win over Flint Beecher. New Lothrop defeated LakeVille 55-27 in the first round of the regionals but then lost to Hemlock, 47-27, in the regional finals.
Lienau scored 14 points — mainly on buckets in the lane — in a 47-33 victory over Chesaning as the Hornets dealt the Indians their first league setback.
“That was a good game for me, right there,” Lienau said while looking back on it.
Lienau said another highlight was getting to play with teammate Brooke Wenzlick, who finished her high school career with 1,254 points, third in school history and eighth in area history.
Lienau was named to the Argus-Press All-Area honorable mention team for basketball.
Lienau plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to major in nursing.
Lienau has maintained a grade point average of 4.0278. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has also served as FFA president Student Council Treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.