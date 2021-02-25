BURTON — Ava Bates scored 11 points and Madison Cunningham delivered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to guide Ovid-Elsie past Bendle 56-16 Wednesday.
The Marauders improved to 3-1 overall as Kiah Longoria scored eight points with five rebounds and Caitlyn Walter scored eight points with steals.
Evalyn Cole added seven points.
Bendle fell to 1-6.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 4 0-0 8, Tristin Ziola 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Walter 3 0-0 8, Brylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2, Braeden Tokar 1 2-3 4, Evalyn Cole 3 1-2 7, Hailee Campbell 2 0-0 4, Madison Cunningham 5 0-0 10, Ava Bates 4 0-0 11.
Linden 51, Durand 41
DURAND — Linden defeated Durand 51-41 Wednesday despite double-doubles from both Jessica Winslow and Kennedy Pawloski.
Winslow had 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Pawloski had 10 points and 10 boards. Pawloski added four assists.
Jordyn Lawrence scored seven points with seven steals for Durand, which fell to 2-4 overall.
Linden improved to 4-2.
DURAND SCORING: Jessica Winslow 5 1-3 11, Kennedy Pawloski 4 2-2 10, Jordyn Lawrence 1 4-6 7, Jade Garske 3 0-0 5, Rebecca Gilbert 2 0-0 4, Mddy Stebbins 1 0-0 2.
