DURAND — Chesaning led 16-9 after one quarter, but then Durand found its mojo on its senior night.
The Railroaders outscored the Indians 29-15 in the middle quarters en route to a 47-38 victory at home.
By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
Senior Rylee Remington scored 11 points to lead the way for Durand, which improved to 14-8 and finished 7-5 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — good for third place behind Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop. Sydney Leydig scored nine points, while Izzy Konesny and Jordyn Lawrence each added seven points. Rebecca Gilbert scored six.
Durand head coach Dave Inman said his team did a good job of coping with some foul trouble early.
“They hit us in the mouth right off the bat — their press was hurting us and we were fouling,” Inman said. “Jordyn (Lawrence) had three fouls right away. And it was an incredible job of my girls stepping up,” Inman said. “The girls knew where to go and basketball is the ultimate team game.”
Remington, playing her final game on her home court along with Lawrence, Gilbert, Sydney Leydig and Mackenzi Aslin, said she wanted to leave the court as a winner.
“I think it was in our mindset, we knew we wanted to win,” Remington said. “We did it for the seniors.”
Leydig agreed.
“I think we really started to work as a team and we just found our groove we needed to finish the game,” Leydig said.
Chesaning, 9-12 and 5-8 in the MMAC, featured the 17-point scoring of Hannah Oakes, who also cleared seven rebounds with three steals. Charley Mahan had 10 points, three steals and two assists while Ava Devereaux and Kylie Florian scored six and five points, respectively.
Chesaning coach Steve Keck said his team was hurt by some costly turnovers.
“I am proud of the team,” Keck said. “We played hard all season with pride and alot of heart. The team improved so much over the course of the season. We are looking foward to post season and play and taking our defensive intensity with us into our game vs. Flint Beecher on Monday.”
CHESANING SCORING: Hannah Oakes 6 5-5 17, Charley Mahan 3 2-2 10, Ava Devereaux 3 0-0 6, Kylie Florian 2 0-4 4.
DURAND SCORING: Jordyn Lawrence 2 1-2 7, Rebecca Gilbert 3 0-0 6, Marissa harper 1 2-2 4, Sydney Leydig 3 1-2 9, Izzy Konesny 2 2-4 7, Samantha Leydig 1 0-0 2, Rylee Remington 3 5-6 11.
